Virginia underwent redistricting in 2021, and those changes went into effect for the November elections last year.

The changes resulted in districts shifting for more than 2.4 million Virginian voters, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Redistricting created 11 new Senate districts and 23 new House of Delegates districts with no incumbent, according to a January 2022 McGuireWoods Consulting report. Half of Virginia’s senators and nearly half of the state’s delegates were combined with other senators and delegates under the new alignments. Another three members of congress were drawn out of their districts, including U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th.

In November, Spanberger won the redrawn 7th District, which still includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania.

With primary elections on tap for Tuesday, here’s a rundown of how redistricting impacts Fredericksburg-area voters:

Stafford

Redistricting had a big impact on Stafford residents, creating 10 new precincts, according to the county registrar.

“It affected nearly everyone,” Registrar Anna Hash said in an interview. “Everyone is in a new house and senate district.”

About 60% of the county’s voters were impacted by redistricting, Hash said.

She added that voters who cast ballots in November experienced the changes.

“A good portion of them were not aware that their precinct had changed,” Hash said. There were voters who ended up at the wrong locations, something she hopes happens less often in upcoming elections.

Stafford voters have primaries on Tuesday for the county treasurer as well as the Republican and Democrat hopefuls in the 27th and 29th Senate Districts, and the Republican hopefuls in the 65th House District for the House of Delegates.

Changes in Stafford due to redistricting include Quantico, which now falls under the Griffis–Widewater District; the Rock Hill district, which extends farther south to Poplar Road; and the Aquia Harbour subdivision, which now falls entirely in the Aquia district. In addition, the Falmouth district boundary extends north toward the Aquia District along Accokeek Creek and Courthouse Road, the George Washington district now extends west along U.S. 17 to include the Celebrate Virginia community; and the Hartwood district is now completely west of Interstate 95.

Spotsylvania

The county has two primaries on Tuesday: Republican and Democrat hopefuls in the 27th district and the Republican hopefuls in the 65th District for the House of Delegates.

Only 12 of Spotsylvania’s 29 precincts — in the Chancellor, Courtland and Salem districts — have active primaries Tuesday, according to the Spotsylvania Office of Elections.

Still, redistricting brought plenty of changes to Spotsylvania.

“Most of our precincts have been impacted,” Chelsea Leviner, the county’s elections operations administrator, said in an interview.

Prior to redistricting, the county was in Senate Districts 4, 17 and 28 and House Districts 54, 55, 56 and 88.

Now, county residents vote in Senate Districts 25, 27 and 28 and House Districts 63, 65 and 66.

“It’s been confusing for us, too,” she said. So we definitely understand and try to explain as best as we can to the voters.”

The county sent out new information to registered voters for the November election. But Leviner said the office is still receiving calls from voters who have questions about the new districts.

Fredericksburg

Redistricting shifted the city from the 1st Congressional District to the 7th.

“It’s really a complete change,” Fredericksburg General Registrar Jessica Atkinson said.

That shift means the city is no longer in the 28th and 88th House districts or the 17th Senate District.

Now, Fredericksburg is part of the 27th Senate District and the 65th House District.

Atkinson said some voters have raised questions about changes, specifically why Sen. Bryce Reeves is no longer on city ballots. The Republican senator has represented the 17th District since 2012. He is now running for the 28th Senate District seat.