Voters in North Stafford from both parties will have the opportunity to vote in a June primary for the 29th State Senate District.

Prince William County makes up 90% of the new district, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, but six precincts from Stafford County's Griffis-Widewater, Rock Hill and Garrisonville voting districts are also included.

Incumbent Sen. Jeremy McPike, a Democrat, has represented the 29th District in the state Senate since 2016. He is being challenged in the primary by Elizabeth Guzman, a member of the House of Delegates.

McPike lives in Prince William County with his family and is a graduate of the county's public schools, according to his website, mcpike4va.com. He worked in construction to pay for college at George Mason University and now works for the City of Alexandria as Director of General Services.

He is also assistant chief of the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department, where he has volunteered for 20 years.

Among McPike's legislative accomplishments, according to his website, are funding the Interstate 95 southbound lane expansion, removing lead pipes from schools and childcare centers, increasing the number of mental health professionals in schools and expanding Medicaid to cover 700,000 Virginians — 31,000 in Prince William and almost 10,000 in Stafford.

His top issues are ensuring access to mental health care, fighting climate change, improving access to health care and reducing the cost of medication, raising the minimum wage, supporting reproductive rights and public education, workforce development, tax policies that support working families and improving transportation.

Guzman is a social worker who was elected to the House of Delegates in 2018. Born in Peru, she came to the U.S. as a single mother and worked three minimum-wage jobs to support her daughter, according to her website, elizabethguzmanforvirginia.com. She put herself through Northern Virginia Community College, earned two master's degrees and now works for the City of Alexandria's Department of Adult Services.

In the House of Delegates, Guzman serves as vice-chair of the education committee. She was a co-founder of the Virginia Green New Deal, chief co-patron of the bill to decriminalize marijuana and sponsor of legislation to raise the age at which juveniles are automatically tried as adults from 14 to 16, according to her website.

Her top issues are criminal justice reform, the environment, health care, the immigrant community, labor and worker's rights, supporting the LGBTQ+ community, supporting veterans and military families, and protecting abortion and reproductive rights.

Republicans have a choice between candidates Maria Martin and Nikki Rattray Baldwin.

Martin is an artist and author who was born in Bolivia and has been a U.S. citizen since 1997, according to her website, mmartin4virginia.com. She is married to a veteran of the Navy and she has one son in the Marine Corps and one in the Army.

According to her website, she will advocate for school choice and better salaries for teachers; policies that allocate funds to environmental research and developing renewable sources of energy; programs that incentivize wellness and disease prevention and fight illegal drugs; transportation improvements, including enhanced bus transit and a bridge connecting Maryland and Virginia; and policies that support the arts.

Her primary opponent, Baldwin, is a veteran of the Florida foster care system and the U.S. Navy, where she served as a hospital corpsman and EMT. She left the Navy in 2007 as a 100% disabled veteran and is now a singer-songwriter, producer and mentor, according to her website, nikkibaldwin.com.

She supports education that meets the needs of every individual child and supports parental involvement; preserving "constitutional rights and freedoms;" and bipartisan, "common sense" solutions that benefit all Virginians, according to her website.

Early voting in the 29th Senate District primary is open until June 17. Election day is June 20.