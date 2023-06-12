Voters in Fredericksburg, southern Stafford County and a small portion of Spotsylvania County can cast a ballot in the Republican primary election for House of Delegates District 65.

The district is considered competitive by the Virginia Public Access Project and includes all of Fredericksburg; three precincts from the Courtland District in Spotsylvania; all precincts from Stafford's George Washington District; one precinct from the Hartwood District; and four from the Falmouth District.

Two candidates are competing for the Republican nomination: Lee Peters III, a captain in the Stafford County Sheriff's Office and 12-year veteran of the Marine Corps, and Michael Kasey, who works as vice president of the Fredericksburg-based company Housing Opportunities Made Economical.

Peters is endorsed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Delegate Tara Durant — who is a candidate for the 27th Virginia Senate District.

According to his website, petersforvirginia.com, Peters's top issues are education, law and order, mental health, and jobs and the economy.

On education, Peters's top priorities are to "(ensure) Fredericksburg families are empowered in making the best decisions for their child, and that our public schools have the resources to all equip students with a world-class education."

He would advocate to "boost investment in law enforcement," support Youngkin's behavioral health care initiative to address a mental health crisis among youth, reduce taxes and support small businesses.

Kasey, who is blind and lost his sight in his 30s, has spent decades advocating for the disability community before the General Assembly, according to his website, kaseyfordelegate.com.

His top three issues are improving the economy by eliminating taxes on income and gas, improving education by supporting school choice and "supporting the Second Amendment" by removing restrictions on gun ownership.

Early voting in the Republican 65th House District primary race is open and will continue through June 20.

The winner of the primary will face pastor and former delegate Joshua Cole, a Democrat, in the November general election.