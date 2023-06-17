Two Republican candidates are running in this week's primary for Stafford County treasurer.

One candidate, Heather Mitchell, is endorsed by current Treasurer Laura Rudy, who has held the office for 16 years and is not seeking reelection in November.

The other candidate, Mike Sienkowski, serves as deputy Commissioner of the Revenue and is endorsed by his boss, Commissioner Scott Mayausky.

According to his website, mike4stafford.com, Sienkowski has a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in accounting, both from the University of Mary Washington.

He has worked in the Commissioner of the Revenue's office for 10 years and as an IT professional in the county for seven years before that and is involved in numerous community organizations such as the Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra; Best Buds, a mentoring program that pairs Stafford County government employees with students from Stafford County Public Schools; and the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.

If elected, Sienkowski will work to expand Commissioner of the Revenue's office hours, improve internal controls, increase community engagement and customer service, and provide more online services, according to his website.

Mitchell currently works as chief deputy treasurer in Rudy's office. Prior to that, she was a delinquent revenue collections agent, according to her website, mitchell4treasurer.com.

As a single mom, Mitchell worked three jobs to support her young daughter before marrying a Marine, whose military job took their family all over the U.S. and overseas for 23 years.

She has a certificate in accounting from Radford University and has met requirements for a Master Governmental Deputy Treasurer certification from the Treasurer Association of Virginia, according to her website.

She is running to "ensure continued excellence in the Treasurer's office," according to her website.

Stafford registrar Anna Hash said there is no Democratic candidates for treasurer and that Independent candidates have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to file paperwork to be on the ballot in November.

The primary election is Tuesday.

