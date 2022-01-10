Governor enacts emergency order to help strained hospitals

As hospitals across Virginia are strained to capacity because of growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a temporary order allowing them—and nursing homes—to add more beds than permitted by current licenses.

He also attempted to address an issue that may be even harder to resolve: finding people to take care of patients amid nationwide staff shortages. His order allows workers with out-of-state licenses to practice in Virginia and reduces some previous restrictions on others.

For instance, during this emergency period, experienced physicians assistants licensed in Virginia may work without a written or electronic agreement with a collaborating physician. Likewise, a licensed practical nurse will be able to give the COVID-19 vaccine without the supervision of a registered nurse or other licensed medical provider.

The measures are designed to give both strained facilities and their workers more flexibility in the coming days as hospitals expect to see hospitalizations peak from holiday gatherings.

“Health care workers and hospitals are exhausted, and they are again facing increasing numbers of patients, affecting their ability to provide care,” Northam said.