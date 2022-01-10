Governor enacts emergency order to help strained hospitals

As hospitals across Virginia are strained to capacity because of growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a temporary order allowing them—and nursing homes—to add more beds than permitted by current licenses.
He also attempted to address an issue that may be even harder to resolve: finding people to take care of patients amid nationwide staff shortages. His order allows workers with out-of-state licenses to practice in Virginia and reduces some previous restrictions on others.
For instance, during this emergency period, experienced physicians assistants licensed in Virginia may work without a written or electronic agreement with a collaborating physician. Likewise, a licensed practical nurse will be able to give the COVID-19 vaccine without the supervision of a registered nurse or other licensed medical provider.
The measures are designed to give both strained facilities and their workers more flexibility in the coming days as hospitals expect to see hospitalizations peak from holiday gatherings.
“Health care workers and hospitals are exhausted, and they are again facing increasing numbers of patients, affecting their ability to provide care,” Northam said.
Along with individual localities in the Fredericksburg area and beyond, Virginia continues to set new pandemic records one day—only to have them shattered in the wake of fast-spreading omicron. It’s the dominant variant in the United States and is “taking the nation to pandemic case rates higher than ever thought possible,” Lisa Laurier, population health manager for the Three Rivers Health District in the Northern Neck, said in her weekly report on Monday.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, another hospitalization record was broken Monday as 204 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in the area’s three hospitals.
The same trend was true statewide. Friday had set a pandemic record, but it was broken Monday as 3,500 people statewide were in the hospital with virus symptoms.
Since Dec. 1, the number of people on ventilators in Virginia has more than doubled from 146 patients to 314 patients, according to the governor’s office. Patients in intensive care units have grown by the same margin.
All this for a variant that’s been widely reported as being milder than the previous delta strain.
“I don’t like people talking about it (being) milder. Look at the inpatient volume we’re seeing,” Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, said during a virtual town hall last week.
Throughout the pandemic, there’s always been a small percentage of people who are at risk of developing serious cases, McDermott said. When the pool of people infected becomes so large—as it has done with omicron— the number of those who will get severely sick goes up by the same proportion, he said.
New cases and rates are so high that local health officials are struggling to keep up with the pace. In recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has based a lot of its guidance on whether an area has a high transmission rate, based on various factors that determine how quickly COVID-19 is spreading.
Locally, the numbers are literally off the charts.
“The case rate per 100,000 for most counties currently sits at almost 10 times the threshold to be considered ‘high’ and we’re still seeing a rise in cases,” according to the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties. “These next few weeks will be critical for schools to keep kids safely learning in person. Now is the time to tighten mitigation measures, remind families to keep any children with sniffles home, and continue to use masking and distancing as tools to prevent spread.”
Public health officials continue to stress the importance of being vaccinated and boosted. Likewise, Northam repeated that while there are vaccinated people getting sick with omicron and being hospitalized, the unvaccinated are faring worse.
“One hospital company reported last week that 97 percent of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are not vaccinated,” Northam said on Monday.
The rates are lower locally. According to Mary Washington’s tally of patients on Sunday, 10 of 14 people, or 71 percent of the sickest patients with COVID-19, were not vaccinated.
