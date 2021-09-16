Governor helps M.C. Dean cut ribbon on $25.1 million expansion in Caroline

Gov. Ralph Northam visited Caroline County Thursday to help M.C. Dean Inc. open a $25.1 million manufacturing center expansion.

“M.C. Dean has been a valued partner in Virginia for over 70 years, and has played a critical role in the growth of the Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector,” Northam said. “Virginia's extensive infrastructure networks and world-class workforce, two of the reasons why the commonwealth was named top state for business two years in a row, allow companies to expand and thrive like M.C. Dean."

The center produces M.C. Dean's line of fully integrated and secure modular electrical buildings, rooms, and assemblies for project and construction sites. The expansion project doubles the site's manufacturing capacity "to support high growth, mission-critical customers, including data centers, airports, and health care facilities," according to an M.C. Dean release.

Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and a $250,000 performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Program to help with the project.

M.C. Dean, headquartered in Tysons, opened the Caroline County Center for Innovation and Industry in Ruther Glen in 2006 and has made three upgrades at the site over the past 15 years. It now covers more than 300,000 square feet on 585 acres.

"By investing in our home state of Virginia, we’re able to serve major hubs for technology and federal clients with easy access to several large ports and I–95 for distribution," said Bill Dean, M.C. Dean chief executive officer. "We also have access to great technology and manufacturing talent between Richmond and the D.C. corridor.”