Over the past decade, drug overdoses have been the leading cause of unnatural deaths in Virginia, outpacing fatal vehicle crashes and gun-related deaths.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited a Stafford County church on Monday to talk with faith leaders about a “behavioral health crises” largely related to drug abuse.

The governor, and a pair of local candidates running for statewide office, talked with the group about work being done to deal with the growing drug problem and behavioral health treatment. They also wanted to get ideas and insights from community leaders.

“We recognize clearly the crisis that we’re in,” the governor told the group at Vision Community Church, off Deacon Road, just down the street from the Woodlawn Shopping Center, where a proposed methadone clinic has stirred up opposition and controversy.

“The system is not capable of dealing with the volume,” the governor said. “It is not because we don’t have dedicated people who absolutely have their hearts so committed to serving people. The numbers and the extent of the challenge is truly overwhelming the system.”

Youngkin said his administration has worked to “overhaul and transform our behavioral health system,” highlighting the Right Help Right Now program, a three-year endeavor the governor hopes reverses Virginia’s behavioral health system from one of the nation’s worst into a top U.S. program.

“There is no magic wand” to fix the behavioral health crisis, Youngkin said. “We have to come together and make it work.”

Vehicle crashes topped the list of unnatural deaths all but one year between 2007 and 2013, followed by gun-related deaths. Fatal drug overdoses were a distant third over that period, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

But in 2013 drug overdoses topped the list and increased each year through 2021, when 2,669 fatal overdoses were reported. Last year there were 2,557 fatal overdoses reported, according to preliminary VDH data.

The VDH says opioids, specifically illicit fentanyl, have been the driving force behind the large increases in fatal overdoses.

Youngkin was joined by a pair of local candidates in the midst of campaigns for the November elections: Lee Peters III, a captain in the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and 12-year veteran of the Marine Corps who is running for District 65 Delegate seat; and Del. Tara Durant, a Republican running for the 27th District Senate District. She won the 28th District House seat in 2021.

Peters told the crowd he’s lost friends, from his military and law enforcement circle, because of a behavioral health system that wasn’t prepared to help them. He said people in crisis shouldn’t be handled by police and handcuffed to beds.

“I’ve seen people who need help and can’t get it,” he said. Peters added that it’s “encouraging to hear the governor pledge money” to address the problem.

Durant said she has consistently heard about the drug problem from residents since she became an elected official. Still, she added many don’t understand the increased risk of unintentional overdoses caused by drugs laced with fentanyl, which is much more potent, and deadly, than heroin and cocaine.

The governor touted the Right Help Right Now program, highlighting key tenants of the program, which aims to offer “real-time help” for people suffering behavioral health issues.

The key tenants of the program include offering “same-day care” for people suffering a mental health crisis; relieve the burden on law enforcement and decriminalize some of the issues that can arise; increase capacity for people in need of help; establish improved mobile treatment for people who suffering “substance use disorders”; strengthen the behavioral health system; and identify innovations to fill capacity gaps in the system.

The governor’s last budget included more than $660 million for the program, and he is seeking another $230 million in new funding.

The program’s initial plan calls for more mobile crisis teams, more spots at crises centers and a Medicaid waiver priority waitlist.

The governor said the Right Help Right Now program addresses many issues for the system, but said they are looking for more input.

One problem the governor, Peters and Durant said needs addressing are penalties for drug dealers.

Youngkin mentioned a bill passed this year by state lawmakers designating fentanyl as a terrorist weapon which includes a sentence of up to 10 years for anyone distributing substances with the drug in it. He also highlighted a bill he supported that would institute a felony homicide charge for dealers involved in fatal overdoses, but said “politics” blocked it.

The governor took several questions from the crowd, and the leading issue mentioned were government hurdles blocking faith-based groups from funding for programs that could fill the gaps in behavioral health system.

Vision Community Church Bishop Ron Willis said they opened a counseling center recently and realized there is a much bigger need than expected.

“It’s a start,” he said.

Youngkin said forming community partnerships is a good idea to create a pipeline of help.

Others in the crowd said they have created similar programs or wanted to, but they have been “handcuffed” because of their religious status.

Michael Zello said the government puts up a “firewall” that keeps faith-based groups like his family’s — Beauty for Ashes Women and Children’s Home, which provides help for women struggling from behavioral or substance abuse problems — from getting funding to help run their programs.

The governor said freedom of religious expression “shouldn’t impede” the help such groups want to provide. “Let me work on it.”