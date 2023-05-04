On Tuesday, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Janelle Downes as interim county administrator.

She will assume the duties of managing the operations of the county May 15.

Downes has worked for the Fauquier for 23 years, with the past 18 in the role as director of human resources for Fauquier County and Fauquier County Public Schools.

“I am excited about this new opportunity. I am humbled and honored to serve the county,” Downes said in a county news release. “I look forward to working with the board of supervisors, constitutional officers, county team, community and residents.”

Downes will succeed Paul McCulla, who has served as the county administrator since 2005. He is set to retire July 1.