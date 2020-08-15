Fredericksburg-area registrars prepare for surge in absentee voting

Fredericksburg residents voting absentee in the upcoming presidential election will find a bigger drop-off box for ballots than the one used during the recent local election.

Like other area voter registrars, Marc Hoffman is urging Fredericksburg residents to apply for an absentee ballot due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. He anticipates that about 60 percent, or 6,197 of the city’s registered voters, will choose this option.

“It’s likely this number will rise or fall based on the COVID-19 public health reality in our community throughout the administration of the election,” said Hoffman, who is also the city’s director of elections.

Fredericksburg and the Town of Orange were the only localities in the region to hold elections May 19. Residents were urged to vote absentee due to the pandemic and a total of 2,876 did so, constituting about 75 percent of all ballots cast.

Area registrars all said they expect a significant percentage of voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election will be done by absentee ballot or by those taking advantage of the new early in-person voting option.