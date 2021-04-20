Fredericksburg-area, state officials react to verdict in Floyd case

VIRGINIA OFFICIALS REACT TO VERDICT IN CHAUVIN TRIAL
Some Virginia and Fredericksburg-area officials react to news of the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd:
“The life of George Floyd matters. He should still be alive today, and no courtroom decision can bring him back. But this decision is an important step. It is a step towards accountability for police. It is a step towards justice—for George Floyd, for his family, for his community, and for our entire country.
“I pray that today brings some small comfort to the family of George Floyd and all who loved him. May we honor his legacy by continuing on this march towards justice and meaningful change. We have a lot of work ahead.”
“Today, the American justice system prevailed. I am praying for the family of Mr. George Floyd, so that they can finally begin to heal. It is important that we remember a human life was taken and will never be replaced. I commend the prosecution team who worked diligently to present the evidence against former Officer Derek Chauvin. They are an example of the kind of courage we need in our law enforcement to make sure that there is justice and protection for all.
This horrible tragedy reminds us that systemic problems require systemic solutions. ... While we feel justice was served today, there is still more work to be done. There are still other instances of injustice like the violence against Second Lt. Caron Nazario and the murder of Donovan Lynch. We have to continue to fight for change. I believe that in this moment we are all being called to do more. ”
“George Floyd’s life mattered. Justice has been served.
“Nothing will bring him back. But we owe it to Mr. Floyd, his family, and far too many others like him to take meaningful action to reform our policing system. We can start by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”
“The murder of George Floyd captured—on video—the cycle of brutal violence that still exists on American streets and throughout American communities. Today’s verdict is a step towards achieving justice for the family of George Floyd, and it brings greater attention and human dignity to the lives of those who have been senselessly killed at the hands of law enforcement.
“However, we must expect more from ourselves, our neighbors, our community leaders, and our legislators in the struggle against systemic racism. The footage of Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd—who was begging for his life—painfully demonstrated the long, necessary work that has yet to occur if we truly wish to achieve equal justice and bring long overdue reforms to police departments across the country. ”
“Today’s verdict will never bring George Floyd back into the arms of his family and loved ones. We cannot forget that we will never get true, full justice, until we take action to change the system that took Mr. Floyd’s life, and impacted countless other Black Americans, like Lt. Caron Nazario and Donovan Lynch here in Virginia. Too many of us have been hurt and harmed when the cameras have been off or pointed away.
“ ... For too long, bad actors at all levels of government have not been held accountable—from policing to healthcare disparities, economic inequality, corruption, and so much more. We can’t wait any longer for action, and we must acknowledge we got to this place because of a broken system that wasn’t meant to work for Black and brown communities. Now, I encourage everyone to peacefully join in the hard work of pushing for action and accountability.”
“Watching George Floyd’s murder, I felt the same trauma my parents felt when they heard about Emmett Till. While today’s guilty verdict is one step in a longer march toward justice, George Floyd should be alive today. George Floyd’s murder must remain a clarion call for continuing police and justice reform.
“The work toward true accountability is only beginning.”
—Gov. Ralph Northam
—Del. Joshua Cole, D–28th District
—U.S. Sen. Mark Warner
—U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th District
—Jennifer Carroll Foy, Democratic candidate for governor
—Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D–Richmond, Democratic candidate for governor