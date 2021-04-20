Fredericksburg-area, state officials react to verdict in Floyd case

VIRGINIA OFFICIALS REACT TO VERDICT IN CHAUVIN TRIAL

Some Virginia and Fredericksburg-area officials react to news of the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd:

“The life of George Floyd matters. He should still be alive today, and no courtroom decision can bring him back. But this decision is an important step. It is a step towards accountability for police. It is a step towards justice—for George Floyd, for his family, for his community, and for our entire country.

“I pray that today brings some small comfort to the family of George Floyd and all who loved him. May we honor his legacy by continuing on this march towards justice and meaningful change. We have a lot of work ahead.”

“Today, the American justice system prevailed. I am praying for the family of Mr. George Floyd, so that they can finally begin to heal. It is important that we remember a human life was taken and will never be replaced. I commend the prosecution team who worked diligently to present the evidence against former Officer Derek Chauvin. They are an example of the kind of courage we need in our law enforcement to make sure that there is justice and protection for all.