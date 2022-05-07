Neighbors sue Culpeper supervisors over data-centers rezoning

Neighbors of Amazon’s data-centers site in Culpeper are suing the county supervisors to nullify their recent rezoning of a Stevensburg tract for the development.

Appealing the Board of Supervisors’ 4–3 decision, six landowners ask the court to vacate its decision to rezone 230 acres at Magnolia Equestrian Center, a working horse farm near Stevensburg, from agricultural to light industrial use.

The rezoning allows Marvell Developments LLC, an Amazon Web Services subsidiary, to build two 6-story data centers covering 445,000 square feet—more than twice the area of two Walmart Supercenters—on the property. A power line, yet to be routed, would link the complex with Dominion Power’s nearby high-voltage transmission line from Remington to Gordonsville.

In their lawsuit, filed Tuesday, landowners living beside the Amazon site allege that the board’s April vote illegally spot-zoned the land contrary to the county’s 2015 comprehensive land-use plan. They say the rezoning violates local and state law.

Two of the landowners, Julie and Alan Davis, bought their 5-acre house site two years ago and were excited to own a dwelling surrounded on three sides by the Magnolia horse farm, the plaintiffs said in a statement Friday.

“Instead of looking at horses in pastures, I would be looking at a 50-foot building with lights and security fencing,” Alan Davis said. “No landowners can feel safe or be willing to invest in property if the county can be allowed to spot zone whatever they want.”

William “Ralph” and Tammy Pritt, who live across State Route 3 from the site, would look straight at the data centers and a 12-acre substation to feed electricity to the complex.

“I’m 76 years old and have lived in Stevensburg all my life, and it is a real shame that the Board is doing this,” Ralph Pritt said. “I built my home here because of the beautiful countryside. Now it will be like living in a Wal–Mart parking lot.”

The Pritts’ property is next to Hansbrough’s Ridge, which played a decisive role in 1863’s Battle of Brandy Station. The ridge, proposed to become part of a Culpeper battlefields state park, looks directly down on the data centers’ site.

Part of the Union Army of the Potomac’s 1863–64 winter encampment, Hansbrough’s Ridge has the largest concentration of untouched Civil War camp features in the nation. It has been preserved by the American Battlefield Trust.

Essential to the Amazon project, Dominion’s high-voltage transmission line runs nearby, just west of the ridge.

The data-center buildings and electrical substation will occupy 22 acres, but the whole 230-acre property—surrounded by land zoned for agricultural use—was rezoned for industrial development.

That is out of character with the predominantly rural farming area, the petitioners allege. The nearest property with more than an acre of industrially-zoned land lies 6.5 miles to the west, they said.

The plaintiffs say Amazon’s development should be built in one of the existing five technology zones the county has designated for data centers. The plaintiffs hope to persuade the Board of Supervisors and Amazon to reconsider and heed county residents who want the project built in one of those tech zones.

Chip Russell, a plaintiff who is one of the owners of Sandy Springs Farms across from the data-centers tract, said he doesn’t oppose data centers, per se.

“We welcome Amazon and other data centers in Culpeper, but we don’t want farmland rezoned to industrial,” Russell said. “There are five technology zones in Culpeper and existing data centers in the town. We’ve asked but have never gotten a good answer as to why they won’t build on existing industrial land in the tech zones.”

In January, Marvell submitted its request to rezone the site. Three months later, the Board of Supervisors approved its proposal, despite the Planning Commission’s recommendation that it deny the request.

Normally, in other area counties, the review process for similar projects can take more than a year.

The landowners’ lawsuit says the supervisors OK’d the rezoning despite the Planning Commission’s vote and heavy opposition by local residents, landowners and several national historic-preservation groups.

When it granted Amazon’s rezoning, the Board of Supervisors ignored the county’s Comprehensive Plan and engaged in spot zoning, they allege in their lawsuit.

“The Comprehensive Plan … is the view of the future of the people of this community and that’s what we have to make decisions based on,” Vice Chairman Brad Rosenberger said during the board’s April public hearing on the project. “... [T]he Comprehensive Plan is your checkbook, but the money in the bank is your zoning ordinance because if you don’t have zoning that backs your comprehensive plan, then you don’t have a [expletive deleted] thing.

“Our comprehensive plan calls for this land to be agricultural and that’s the way the zoning is,” Rosenberger added. “... I have never voted for anything that I thought was remotely close to spot zoning, and I’m not going to [expletive deleted] do it tonight.”

On Friday and Saturday, County Attorney Bobby Jo Alexis did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The neighbors filed their complaint and petition for review with the Culpeper County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Their attorneys, the Richmond law firm of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, formally notified Alexis of it on Friday.

Board Chairman Gary Deal, Vice Chairman Brad Rosenberger and Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino also did not respond to requests for comment. Catalpa District Supervisor Paul Bates declined to comment.

Deal, Bates, Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood and Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr voted to grant Amazon’s rezoning. Rosenberger, Gugino and East Fairfax District Supervisor Kathy Campbell voted to reject the request.

The plaintiffs also allege the supervisors approved Amazon’s electrical substation without proper public review or governmental process.

When the Planning Commission in March urged the rezoning’s denial, Amazon had submitted plans for a 6-acre substation. Less than a month later, the size of the substation’s pad doubled to 12 acres, larger than the data centers’ footprints, the plaintiffs said.

Normally, a substation and the transmission towers needed to power data centers require a lengthy review before a local government’s decision, the landowners said. Placement of such structures in Prince William and Fauquier counties has stirred great concern by residents there, they said.

In Culpeper, it is unclear what has been approved. Dominion, which will own and operate the substation, hasn’t submitted a design for the substation or towers, making their impact and costs unknown, the plaintiffs said.

Conservation and historic-preservation groups have said Amazon’s development conflicts with the state park that Virginia is close to approving for lands preserved at Hansbrough’s Ridge and Culpeper’s Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station battlefields.

The state park, which would be the first in a region long underserved by recreational sites, is “an exciting new opportunity that is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors a year and will supercharge heritage and recreational tourism in the county,” the groups wrote the Board of Supervisors in late March, urging it to deny the rezoning request.

On March 28, the nine groups hosted a community event at Salubria, an 18th-century manor home owned by the Germanna Foundation. Salubria’s acreage and the southern foot of Hansbrough’s Ridge adjoin the data-centers site.

The Brandy Station Foundation, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, Germanna Foundation, Journey Through Hallowed Ground, Piedmont Environmental Council, Preservation Virginia, American Battlefield Trust, National Parks Conservation Association and Southern Environmental Law Center wrote the Culpeper County board urging supervisors to deny Amazon’s rezoning because its data-centers site is in a “historically sensitive, rural-zoned location.”

Allowing light industrial use would “open up a pristine part of the county to industrial development, contrary to the stated goal of the Comprehensive Plan to maintain the rural character of the county,” the groups wrote the board.