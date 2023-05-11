During Military Appreciation Month, the survey invites Virginians to share the personal story of a service member or veteran in their lives. The congresswoman will save and share many of the stories to recognize the sacrifices of those in uniform, according to a news release from her office.

“Virginia is home to hundreds of thousands of service members, veterans and military families. As we celebrate our neighbors who served, support those who are currently active duty, and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, I want to share the stories of some of our many local heroes,” said Spanberger in the release. “As the daughter and granddaughter of veterans, I hope that many residents of the 7th District will take a moment to share the sacrifice of a friend, relative or loved one.”