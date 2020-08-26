Spotsylvania supervisors divided over schools request to cover laptop costs

There were motions, substitute motions and friendly motions but little agreement Tuesday night as the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors wrestled over $2.5 million sought by the school system to cover pandemic-related costs for laptops for students and staff, who recently started the virtual school year.

Supervisors who wanted to “hold back” the money maintained that the Chromebooks already have been purchased and potential carryover funds from the last fiscal year could cover the costs. Supervisors who want the county to give the school system the money said there is an unfair double standard at play.

The school system originally was seeking the money through federal COVID-19 funds the county received, which totaled $11.88 million (the county also will receive another $11.88 million for COVID costs this year).

But the county decided to use the CARES Act funds to cover public safety salaries, which opened up local funds to cover other costs.

The county had already accounted for the public safety salaries as part of a previously approved pay raise plan. Federal guidelines allow COVID funds to cover public safety salaries, among other county expenses related to the pandemic. So the county used the federal money for the salaries. That opened up $11.8 million in local funds in the budget.