Spotsylvania supervisors divided over schools request to cover laptop costs

There were motions, substitute motions and friendly motions but little agreement Tuesday night as the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors wrestled over $2.5 million sought by the school system to cover pandemic-related costs for laptops for students and staff, who recently started the virtual school year.
Supervisors who wanted to “hold back” the money maintained that the Chromebooks already have been purchased and potential carryover funds from the last fiscal year could cover the costs. Supervisors who want the county to give the school system the money said there is an unfair double standard at play.
The school system originally was seeking the money through federal COVID-19 funds the county received, which totaled $11.88 million (the county also will receive another $11.88 million for COVID costs this year).
But the county decided to use the CARES Act funds to cover public safety salaries, which opened up local funds to cover other costs.
The county had already accounted for the public safety salaries as part of a previously approved pay raise plan. Federal guidelines allow COVID funds to cover public safety salaries, among other county expenses related to the pandemic. So the county used the federal money for the salaries. That opened up $11.8 million in local funds in the budget.
At Tuesday’s meeting, county staff presented a list for spending that money now, totaling just more than $4 million. Much of that money is dedicated to such county technology improvements as new laptops. The funds also would pay for a YMCA daycare program; four new county positions; new breathing apparatuses and reusable face masks for emergency responders.
Staff recommended holding back the remaining amount of local funds: $5.3 million for capital improvement projects and $2.5 million for the schools technology request. The county wants to hold the funds in order to learn how much carryover money, if any, will come from the most recent fiscal year, which ended in June.
The board discussion revolved mostly around the school funding request, rehashing issues that repeatedly lead to friction between supervisors and school officials.
Supervisors David Ross and Tim McLaughlin made the case for holding back the money, while Supervisors Deborah Frazier, Chris Yakabouski and Gary Skinner said the county should give the money to the schools.
Supervisor David Ross used a PowerPoint presentation with figures provided by school officials showing that as of Aug. 20, the school system had provided 10,200 laptops for students, from a total of 17,000 computers on hand. The school system bought an additional 8,560 laptops for the school year, which to start will require most students to do their schoolwork remotely.
Ross’s presentation included data showing there are 15,300 laptops not currently being used.
He said that “doesn’t make that much sense.” He also doubts the school system will need all of the laptops since there are students who already have computers.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said there is “no crisis” for laptops. He added that the school system already found a way to buy the computers so it can wait to see if any fiscal year carryover funds are available to cover the costs. And, he said, the county isn’t cutting any funding, only holding back the $2.5 million, which the school system will get if needed.
Frazier said holding back the funds “seems punitive.”
The middle school principal then said since school started, more students have needed computers, including some who returned laptops that didn’t work. Initially, she added, her school needed 178 laptops, but that figure has since jumped to 550 laptops. She said the school ran out of the additional laptops last week.
“The need is really out there,” she said.
Frazier said some supervisors actions contradict their talk about supporting the schools, and it makes the entire board look bad. She added that she wants to bring the community together and implored her fellow supervisors to think about what they are doing and asked that they “have some compassion.”
Yakabouski criticized board members who support spending money on county technology upgrades while denying funds for the school system. He said school officials have provided all information the board sought and disputed Ross’s contention that there more than enough laptops for students.
Skinner launched similar criticisms, with the board chairman (who took part in the meeting by phone) saying it’s “not right” to have two standards.
There were tense and heated exchanges during the back-and-forth among those five supervisors, who dominated the discussion.
The other two, Supervisors Barry Jett and Kevin Marshall, asked questions and sought solutions but mostly listened to the back and forth.
There were attempts to amend the original funding motion, along with motions to fund the $2.5 million schools request and to hold back a portion of the $3.3 million in county funding. There was another motion to hold back all of the funds, but the county needs $1.3 million to cover the public safety expenses.
The board finally settled on only approving that $1.3 million, holding in reserves the $2.5 million in school funds; $2 million for the county technology upgrades; and the $5.3 million in capital improvement project funds.
The county and schools are expected to know in December how much, if any, carryover funding will be available. Once that information is known, the board will address the reserve funds being held in reserve.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
