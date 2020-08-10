Stafford supervisors will vote on diversity advisory coaltion Sept. 1

“I have been pleased with progress of the subcommittee and I believe the board will move forward to establish this coalition,” said Supervisor Meg Bohmke. “I feel they’ve done some great work in a short amount of time.”

The subcommittee held its third and final meeting Aug. 3 and will present its findings and recommendations to the full Board of Supervisors for consideration on Sept. 1. Residents will have an opportunity then to weigh in on the proposal to create the coalition, which could potentially screen complaints and concerns of racial injustice, employment and housing discrimination from county residents.

Vanuch said the subcommittee talked to members of the Prince William County Human Rights Commission in developing Stafford’s proposal. Attorney Raul Torres, who leads the Prince William Human Rights Office, told the supervisors that Prince William’s commission operates like a mini version of the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and also hears housing complaints.

“Our commission, that started in 1993, is an enforcement commission, meaning that it handles complaints of discrimination,” said Torres. “It has advantages … for employees and employers, landlords and tenants.