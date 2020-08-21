WATCH NOW: Wittman, Rashid debate criminal justice issues in Virginia's 1st District congressional race

Wittman said the standardization of a “one-size-fits-all” approach in the use of force is not in the best interest of the community and would deprive law enforcement officers of the tools they need to safely perform their duties.

“That direct accountability from communities to law enforcement leaders is exactly what needs to happen,” said Wittman. “What’s appropriate in Caroline County may not be appropriate in Prince William County.”

But Rashid said he believes standardization is necessary to help protect the interests of law enforcement officials.

“We can't, on one hand, say that we don’t want one law enforcement officer to be fired for unjust reasons while the other one is protected, and then say we don't need a national standard,” Rashid said.

Rashid labeled qualified immunity, which shields government officials from being held personally liable for constitutional violations, as a “Band-Aid solution” for officers who respond to calls that involve citizens with mental health issues, drug addiction or other personal challenges. The Democrat said he favors hiring professionals to help ease the burden on police officers who respond to those calls and suggested counselors would “take the lead and let law enforcement be the backup" when calls for help come in.