Graduate of veterans court program 'is as tough as they come'

If they don’t toe the line, they face the full punishment of their crimes.

On Thursday, a veteran who had violated the agreement several times—and lied about it to the court—was locked up in jail, then came before Rigual on Thursday. The judge kicked him out of the program, but told him the resources would still be available to him if he decided to get his life straight.

‘GUEST OF HONOR’

Rigual seemed as eager as Thornsberry, who was absolutely giddy with excitement, to get to the part of the program that featured her graduation.

“Now it’s time for our guest of honor,” he announced. “Ms. Thornsberry, come on down.”

She practically floated on air, walking from a bench on the right side of the courtroom, where 13 people had come to show support for her. The group included family members, friends and other volunteers with Failsafe-Era, a local program that supports inmates and their families as those incarcerated return to society.

Thornsberry serves on Failsafe’s board and runs a suitcase ministry she started two years ago. She collects clothing and toiletries, along with lists of support meetings in the area, to help someone coming out of jail “get on their feet,” she said.