Grand Holiday Displays: A guide to season's best and brightest in Fredericksburg area

For 32 years, I’ve asked readers to nominate homes they believe have the best “Grand Holiday Displays,” then have gone out to see them and make sure they are indeed bright and cheery.

Though no longer working at the paper full-time, I was honored to be asked to come back and share these shining displays with readers.

I’ve gotten to know many of the people who go out of their way to set up incredible Christmas displays, and enjoy seeing their houses and yards each year. I drove more than 200 miles to check out this year's best and brightest displays, and it was fun to see what’s new and how things have changed. Now that they've been found worthy of a trip, it's your turn to admire the work of all the folks who want to make the holidays sparkle.

If you use this list to do your bright-lights cruising, remember that it doesn't include every remarkable setup in the region. These are homes that readers and light fanciers nominated.

In the next few days, I'll share the two homes I chose as co-winners of my Grand Holiday Display award.

So, as I’m wont to say each year at this time, pack up some ice-cold Yoo Hoo, grab Aunt Edna and the rest of the family and set out to see some of these dazzling displays. Merry Christmas!

STAFFORD COUNTY

14 Fairfax Circle (Off Ferry Road near Route 3.) A big Santa looks on as the house, yard, roof, bushes and more fill the night with joy.

205 Lakeshore Drive (From Ferry Road, follow Hillcrest Terrace to Lakeshore.) This yard has Rudolph, a Nativity, angels, snowmen, candy canes and more.

14 Briarwood Drive (Take Ferry Road to Colebrook, a right on Briarwood.) From Popeye to a beautiful Nativity scene, the handmade wooden cutouts here make this display special. There are also angels, a sled, reindeer and the North Pole express.

437 White Oak Road (Near Ferry Road.) Lights in the yard and on the house, and holiday figures like Santa, dance in time to Christmas music at this jolly stop.

619 White Oak Road (Near previous stop.) Here, three dogs pop out of a present, and a row of other decorative dogs hold a candy cane while a 20-foot reindeer looks on. Donations taken for One by One Death Row Rescue in box at the end of the driveway, where donors can pull in.

56 McCarty Road (Off White Oak Road.) A large, long yard is aglow with lights on trees and the house. There's also a Nativity scene, deer, vintage cutouts, a candy cane-lined drive and a real-life sleigh found in Luray.

17 Belle Plains Road (Just off White Oak Road.) A 25-foot lighted tree is circled by lighted candy canes, a star, dancing arches and blow-ups, all synced to music. Owner recommends pulling into the driveway.

123 Brickert St. (From White Oak Road, near White Oak Animal Hospital.) Lights on the fence, on bushes, in the yard, on arches and more, with toy soldiers on duty.

3 Steeplechase Road (From Deacon Road, take Fox Run Lane to a left on Steeplechase.) Many inflatables and holiday lights make this a fun display, which also includes nutcrackers at the front door.

1208 Amherst Ave. (Off Leeland Road, take Amherst.) A candy cane arch catches the eye in a display with Santa in a plane on the roof, as well as a train, blow-ups and a light show with sound.

3 Mills Court (From Leeland Road, take Amherst to a left on Leeland.) Quite the display with Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves busy in a workshop, reindeer getting ready for the ride and a new Nativity. There’s even a big wooden sleigh.

95 Hunton Drive (From Leeland Road, take Walnut Farms Parkway to Hunton.) So many lights—on trees, bushes and the yard—join candy canes and blow-ups in this fun and bright display.

806 Spring Valley Drive (From U.S. 1, take Spring Valley.) A veritable army of Santas, reindeer, lights, blow-ups and oh-so-much more — such as a reindeer stable and a North Pole sign.

96 Carriage Hill Drive (From U.S. 1, take Truslow Road to a left on Carriage Hill.) A homemade train, lighted trees, a Nativity, an oversized reindeer, a helicopter and a new archway make this stop cheery.

31 Worsham Lane (From Truslow Road, take Beagle Road to a left on Wellspring to a right on Worsham.) Cheery blow-ups join lighted animals and trees, with a tree of lights rising up to say happy holidays as snowmen look on.

8 and 9 Kinross Drive (From Winding Creek Road, take Walpole to a right on Nugent and a left onto Kinross.) So much to see here! At 9, there’s Santa and his sleigh, elves working to fill it, a reindeer stable, an island of misfit toys and a dinosaur family opening gifts. At 8, a huge tree with lights, candy canes and figures fill the yard.

612, 650, 668 and 682 Ramoth Church Road and 37 Little John Lane (From U.S. 1 north, take left onto State Route 628, which soon becomes Ramoth Church Road.) A new manger joins the sea of displays that make up “Cooperville,” a series of Cooper family yards that would make Santa smile. The yards are full of lights and a variety of figures.

20 Parkwood Court (From Eustace Road and Northampton Boulevard, go north on Eustace to a right on Parkwood.) A storm of lighted snowflakes joins a new set of reindeer and a tall moose, with candy canes, Santa, the Grinch and lights all over.

18 Wells Road (From Mountain View Road, take Choptank to a left on Bertram, a right on Wells.) A winter wonderland with a Nativity, Santas on the porch, driving a pickup and heading down the chimney.

378 Winding Creek Road (From Courthouse Road near Winding Creek Elementary, take Winding Creek Road.) Lights dance to Christmas music via reindeer, a snowman, trees and gifts with a tall Santa and his sleigh. By the driveway are snowflakes and candy canes.

262 Choptank Road (From last, head back to a left on Choptank, with the house on the right.) Two tall deer, a sun and a penguin slide join Santa and his sleigh, with Charlie Brown and so many lights.

16 and 18 Washington and Lee Blvd. (Continue on Choptank to a right onto Washington and Lee.) At 16, lights are everywhere with a bright green lighted tree near the door. Santas of different eras are in the yard, which is dotted with white lights to appear as snow. At 18, lights and candy canes illuminate the house, while Santa visits a North Pole stable and a gingerbread man says hello.

1012 Aspen Road (From Mine Road, take Embrey Mill Road to a left on Aspen.) Synchronized lights flash and glow to Christmas tunes available at 100.1 FM. There's also flashing trees, hoops, the house and candy canes.

1937 Brooke Road (On Brooke Road near Crow’s Nest Natural Area.) This beautiful, long and sloping yard is bright with lights, glowing trees, a train, deer and more.

124 Pewter Lane (From Garrisonville Road, Take Brafferton to a right on Pewter.) Here, you'll find candy canes, snowflakes, cutouts and lights swirling through the trees, as well as on the house and roof.

36 Riverton Drive (From Garrisonville Road, take Barrett Heights, next to post office, to a left onto Whitestone, left on Riverton.) The yard is chock full of lighted and decorative trees in one of the best and largest displays around, with figures and more synched to the lights.

16 Watermill Court (From Garrisonville Road, take Parkway Boulevard to lefts on Heatherbrook and Watermill.) Lights on the house and yard, blow-ups, a bears’ slide and stars in the windows say merry Christmas.

5 and 11 Ella Court (From State Route 610, take Parkway Boulevard to lefts on Water’s Landing and Ella.) At 5, the house is covered with lights, Santa’s sleigh and reindeer on the roof. Classics like Rudolph, Peanuts and the Grinch are there, too, with Santa watching from a window. At 11, you'll see a manger, light trees and the Grinch.

68 Van Horn Lane (Continue from last house to Van Horn at Rock Hill Baptist Church.) A stunning display features more than 230 wooden and wired pieces—many that move. There's also areas for characters from "Toy Story," a zoo, penguins, elves, polar creatures and a new Misfit Toys area. Collections taken for Toys4Tots and German Shepherd Rescue, and a box for children’s letters for Santa that will get a reply.

3 Franklin St. (From Rock Hill Church Road, take Rosedale to lefts on Bryant and Franklin.) A tall toy soldier guards a display filled with Santas, Snoopy ice skating, trains and retro blow molds.

137 Donovan Lane (From Mountain View Road, take Poplar Road to a left on Donovan.) In one of the most elegant displays in the region, this is a yard of lights: on the house, in and creating trees, with beautiful wreaths, lighted deer and more making this a must-see stop.

127 Richland Road (From U.S. 17 near Richland Baptist Church, take Richland to house.) Blow-ups of everything from Santa to snowmen and toy soldiers fill the yard, with icicle lights on house.

117 Marsh Road (Just off U.S. 17, taking Marsh Road.) Deer, light trees, snowmen and Clark Griswold with a Christmas tree-hauling car are here.

20 Rocky Run Road (From U.S. 17, take Banks Ford Parkway to a right onto Greenbank to slight right onto Rocky Run.) Christmas snow globes, Santa and a balloon and a coterie of snowmen and lights will wow onlookers.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

6 Edison Court (From Bragg Road, take a right onto Waverly to a left on Edison.) Lights, wreaths, snowmen and more make this longtime display a warm and welcome sight.

5710 Heritage Hills Circle (Off Bragg Road heading toward Central Park, take a left into subdivision, house on right.) A lighted Advent wreath joins a 90-plus-figure Nativity and four scripture readings, with room for Santa Land and a toy workshop, a reindeer forest and an active pond.

4224 Woodside Drive (From Route 3 at BJ’s Warehouse, take Heatherstone to left on Woodside.) A heartwarming sight this display, with a Manger, carousel, teeter-totter, “Joy” on the house, snowmen, Santa’s sleigh and more, much of it homemade.

5929 Danielle Drive (From Salem Church Road near regional library, take Danielle to house, on the right.) This house and yard are alive with lights, trees, candy canes, all sorts of snowmen and other figures in a display that spills out on all sides.

11812 Fillmore Lane (From last house, take right on Hoover, right on Reagan and a left onto Fillmore.) Bears, polar bears, penguins and more fill a Winter Wonderland that lights up the night with whimsical figures.

5060 Macnamara Drive (From Plank Road, take Kilarney and then a left on Macnamara.) Santa climbs a tree in a yard filled with blow-ups, candy canes by the road and lights all over the yard.

6806 Old Plank Road (From Gordon Road, take Old Plank.) This yard is filled with dozens and dozens of handmade and painted characters, with several wire-famed figures that move. There are gingerbread men, reindeer, trucks, Santa’s workshop, a merry-go-round, Santa in a helicopter a nice Nativity and more. Tune your radios to 106.9 FM.

7101 Crown Jewels Court (From Route 3, take Harrison Road to rights on Old Plank and Big Ben, left onto Crown Jewels.) A 17-foot train and a tall snow couple are new in one of the more elegant displays around, joining reindeer, candy canes, a sleigh and a homemade soldier.

12309 McClain St. (From Route 3, take Corter by Chancellor Elementary to a right on McClain.) Donner, Blitzen and Frosty look on as the puppies help out with Santa’s sleigh. And a cat causing mischief at a Christmas tree are fun in this whimsical display that mixes snowmen and friends with conventional critters.

7309 Middleton Drive (From last house, head back to a right on Corter to Middleton.) Lights, wreaths large and small, deer and even Santa by the front door make this a happy stop.

7524 Sterling Drive (From Old Plank Road, take Ashleigh Park Boulevard to a left on Sterling.) So many blow-ups, Santa on an elephant, teddy bears and wreaths gives this spot a sweet holiday feel.

7305 Harvest Lane (From Gordon Road, take a left on Chancellor, a right on Harvestdale to a right on Harvest Lane.) A gingerbread man greets visitors to a home where trees, bushes, passageways and more shine in the night.

11316 Enchanted Woods Way (Back out to lefts on Chancellor, Meadow Wood Avenue, Enchanted Woods.) There’s music synched to lights here, with St. Nick on the porch and other delights.

11922 Sandy Hill Court (From Catharpin Road, take Sawhill Blvd. to a left on Sandy Hill.) An elegant display with lighted deer, trees, a sleigh and lights entwined with greenery.

11121 Blue Herron Circle (From Old Plank Road, take a left on Catharpin, a left onto Cinnamon Teal and a left on Blue Herron.) A large yard and driveway shine with lighted snowmen, wreaths, reindeer, candy canes and more.

11515 Wilderness Park Drive (From Plank Road, take Orange Plank Road to a right on Wilderness Park.) This display has cutouts galore: a wagon with presents, Santa the fireman, a Nativity scene and a sign wishing all a Merry Christmas from the Bowling family.

11717 Wilderness Park Drive (Continue past last house.) This bright display has blow-ups aplenty, Santa in a sleigh and plane with penguins and more.

10327 Elys Ford Road (From State Route 3, take Elys Ford about 4 miles to house, on right.) A festive yard to visit with blow molds aplenty, from Santa to snowmen, Mickey and Minnie, penguins and flags.

1506 Spotswood Drive (From Route 3 near Germanna Community College, take a right on Spotswood.) Lights on trees, bushes and the house make this a bright sight indeed.

4106 Amelia Drive (From Benchmark Road, take Mine Road to left on Norfolk Way to left on Amelia.) Whoville comes alive with a sign and figures all over the yard, from the Grinch to Santa to snowmen.

4809 Harvest Glen Court (From Harrison Road, take Kingswood Blvd. to a right on Harvest Glen.) Wow, here Lollipops, a big Snoopy, Wise Men, deer, snowmen and more combine with lights on everything.

11222 Piedmont Landing Drive (From Harrison Road, take Piedmont to a left on Piedmont Landing.) In this jolly favorite, find gingerbread men of all sorts, red and green lights on the house, a decorated porch and Santas in a truck. Part of a well-decorated neighborhood.

10705 Sunrise Lane (From Courthouse Road near WaWa, take Rhoads Drive to right on Sunrise.) In this dazzling display, driveway arches, trees, bushes, candy canes and figures shine in the night.

10619 Leavells Road (From Courthouse Road, take Leavells.) Lights fill the front of this house and bring deer and a snowman in the yard to life.

303 Patterson Avenue (From Leavells Road, take Bowen to a right on Dunlop to a left on Patterson.) Lights and figures fill the yard, from "Star Wars" to "Minions," joined by Rudolph and crew, tons of lights and more.

3913 North Andover Lane (From Mills Dr., take Massaponax Church Road to right on Hickory Hill, left on N Andover.) Santas of several sorts join big snowmen, deer, a Manger and a porch filled with Christmas at this fun stop.

9513 Evergreen Circle (From Smith Station Road, take Ivy Hill Drive to Evergreen Circle.) Santa in a helicopter, light trees, candy canes and lights all over at this stop.

6713 Plantation Forest Drive (From Courthouse Road, take Plantation Forest Drive, about a mile.) A Christmas beaver joins Santa on a toboggan, sparkling lights all over.

8002 Sourwood Court (From State Route 208, take Cloverhill Road to a right on Sourwood.) This extensive display has synched music, lights and decorations, Santa’s workshop, Santa on the roof and more.

101 Jeans Drive (From Spotsylvania courthouse, take Courthouse Road to a right on Jeans.) A big sled joins a wagon pulled by horses, a lighted pavilion, deer, Santa, toys and snowmen in this display that spills across a big yard.

6308 Tree Haven Lane (From Snell, take Partlow Road to left on Locklear Landing, right on Tree Haven.) This display features snowmen, Santa and his sleigh, an arched driveway guarded by 2 toy soldiers and much more.

3421 Lewiston Road (From Fairfield Road, take a right. Out past Partlow.) Figures and lights are cheery on a house and in front and side yards.

6116 Blaydes Corner Road (Pick up Blaydes Corner near Berkeley Elementary, then a short hop.) The yard’s ablaze with lights, trees, blow-ups, handmade decorations and much more, with visitors invited to circle through the driveway. Special this year is a wooden cutout tree made to honor a lost dad who passed away in August. A marker is attached if visitors want to add names of their lost ones.

10120 New Scotland Drive (From Tidewater Trail, take Jim Morris to right on New Scotland.) Red, white and green lights brighten a yard and house offering wreaths, greenery and snowflakes.

4519 Rebecca Road (From Tidewater Trail, take Gerber Drive to Rebecca Road.) A tall new Santa, an inflatable train and Santa on a motorcycle joins reindeer, penguins, snowmen and so much more in this cheery yard.

10435 Benchmark Road (From Tidewater Trail near Lighthouse Academy, take Benchmark.) This house is lighted all over, with snowmen, Santa, a bear soldier and the Grinch while other figures fill the yard as blow-ups look on.

FREDERICKSBURG AND ENVIRONS

1106 Pickett Street (In Idlewild. From Idlewild Blvd., take Hampton St. to a right on Perry St. to a left onto Pickett.) New additions of Santa climbing a ladder, misfit toys and the Grinch join more than 40 characters from "Star Wars," "Peanuts," and more in a display so bright.

1717 Idlewild Blvd. (From U.S. 1, take Idlewild. On right, near roundabout.) Disney figures, wreaths, candy canes, deer, candles and trees light up this display, synched to Christmas tunes.

113 Spring Wood Drive (Just past other house, on right.) Large, handcrafted reindeer, camels, Santa in his sleigh and a life-sized Nativity highlight this elegant display that lights up the night. One of many nice displays on this street.

101 Addie Court (Off Lafayette Blvd. near Paul’s Bakery.) A nice combination of white lights, an angel, deer, snowmen, Santa and more.

209 Laurel Ave. (Near Spotswood Baptist church on Lafayette Blvd, take Laurel to house on left.) An inflatable fire truck joins a yard full of bright and joyous figures and lights so bright.

313 Butternut Drive (Across the street from previous house.) A big toy soldier is joined by a reindeer just as large, with blue the primary color this time out, joining a Nativity and much more.

1210 Century Oak Drive (From Plank Road near Gateway Village shopping center, take Mahone to a right on Hays.) More than 150 inflatables, including a Minion army, squadron of airplanes, "Star Wars" characters, Snoopy, Santa and so much more, combined with dancing arches and hand-crafted panels.

1901 Charles Street (At the intersection of Charles and Pelham.) Candy canes, light trees and lights on the fence and house make this a bright, shining display.

KING GEORGE COUNTY

9322 Hickory Lane (From Route 3, take a left on Indiantown Road, a right onto Hickory.) One of the most beautifully lighted natural trees around, with lights on the house, as well.

5136 Spinnaker Lane (From Port Conway Road near Route 3, take Hopyard to right on Weems and left on Spinnaker.) Some 48 zones flash to music with new arches, décor and songs in a show featuring everything from snow bears to trees of light. There’s a box on the front porch for donations of warm clothes and coats for local missions.

9516 Tyringham Drive (From Route 3, take St. Anthony’s to a right onto Millbank and a left onto Tyringham. Second house on right.) Lighted deer and trees shine in the big front yard, with a snowman and penguin joining Santa, elf and reindeer, with a mega-tree and snow lights.

5421 Windsor Drive (Take Windsor from U.S. 301 heading toward Colonial Beach, a short hop.) Two acres of yard are filled with inflatables, decorations and a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree that twinkles.

4385 Navigator Lane (From U.S. 301, take Route 614 past Sheetz, a left onto Village, a right onto Navigator.) This dazzler is bigger than ever, with wired decorations and blow-ups, and Santa's sleigh in the sky.

5423 Potomac Drive (From U.S. 301, take Dahlgren Road into Dahlgren and a right onto Potomac.) A snowman arbor leads you into the field of lighted displays in this yard with more than 100 figures shining bright.

6244 Potomac Drive (Continue down Potomac.) Whole ranks of blow molds and other figures light up the night, with lights and candy canes forming their lines.

9547 Caledon Road (Just west of Caledon State Park on Caledon Road, Route 218.) Christmas lights burn as bright here as the Star of David, with a Nativity, Christmas trees, all in the shade of a lighted JOY sign.

7476 Long Leaf Lane (Continue toward city on Caledon.) Some 60 inflatables fill this cheery yard, including a tall Santa, snowman and an even bigger Rudolph. And don’t forget to check out the Hula Hawaiian Santa and the hologram display on the house.