Grant project supports reflecting Stafford's history through art

Powell said the Stafford museum, which does not yet have a physical home, was looking to ramp up its programming.

“We decided to offer some grants for schools to do other murals to promote local history as a project for the Stafford museum,” he said.

The museum brought in the Stafford Education Foundation, which has experience providing grants for innovative teaching in the schools.

The groups initially budgeted $40,000 for the mural projects, anticipating that 10 schools would apply. When 11 applications came in, they added additional funding.

“We were thrilled with the response from the schools,” Powell said.

The 11 schools that received the grants are Anthony Burns, Conway, Falmouth, Grafton Village, Margaret Brent, Rocky Run and Widewater elementary schools; Drew and Rodney Thompson middle schools; and Colonial Forge and Stafford high schools.

In the initial applications, schools described their mural designs and then submitted sketches.