Grant will bring broadband to 11 King George households

“It’s not that Atlantic Broadband or the county didn’t want more households covered for this grant,” said Nick Minor, King George’s director of economic development. “It was a short timeline for the installation, the demand is extremely high across the state [and] nation, and this was the best he could do.”

However, Minor believes the funding will help “folks in need,” including a mother who’s doing all her work as a customer service representative at home while her children take their classes virtually.

The households involved will have hybrid fiber coaxial installation done by Dec. 25. HFC is a broadband network that combines optical fiber and coaxial cable and has been used by cable TV providers since the early 1990s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bill Newborg, Atlantic Broadband’s director of grants and funding, said providing internet service in rural areas can be challenging, “which is why it’s important to build public–private partnerships to address these issues.”

Cathy Binder, chair of the King George Board of Supervisors, stressed that COVID-19 has highlighted the ever-increasing need for broadband connectivity in the county—and that it’s not just about entertainment.

“It’s about having access to distance-learning, telemedicine and teleworking,” she said.