Grant will bring broadband to 11 King George households

King George County has received $25,707 of state CARES Act money to bring internet service to 11 households where 44 residents and 17 school-age children live.
Known as the Atlantic Broadband Fiber Project, the grant is part of $30 million allocated by the state to improve broadband access in underserved communities. Since the pandemic closed schools and sent people home to work, King George residents have repeatedly asked the county for help with internet connections.
At least one-fourth of King George students have no internet access at all or a connection so slow that it doesn’t support streaming or “live learning,” Annie Cupka, King George’s at-large supervisor, said this summer. In addition, the county is home to about 2,000 contractors and employees associated with Naval Support Facility Dahlgren—and many were directed to telework through the end of 2020.
After Gov. Ralph Northam announced the initiative, known as Commonwealth Connect Fast Track Broadband, King George officials reached out to see who was interested and could meet the governor’s deadline for installation by the end of December. King George partnered with Atlantic Broadband, which provided addresses for county officials, who then asked residents if they wanted to be part of the grant application.
The 11 households are spread throughout the county with a concentration in the James Madison District between State Route 3 and 218.
“It’s not that Atlantic Broadband or the county didn’t want more households covered for this grant,” said Nick Minor, King George’s director of economic development. “It was a short timeline for the installation, the demand is extremely high across the state [and] nation, and this was the best he could do.”
However, Minor believes the funding will help “folks in need,” including a mother who’s doing all her work as a customer service representative at home while her children take their classes virtually.
The households involved will have hybrid fiber coaxial installation done by Dec. 25. HFC is a broadband network that combines optical fiber and coaxial cable and has been used by cable TV providers since the early 1990s.
Support Local Journalism
Bill Newborg, Atlantic Broadband’s director of grants and funding, said providing internet service in rural areas can be challenging, “which is why it’s important to build public–private partnerships to address these issues.”
Cathy Binder, chair of the King George Board of Supervisors, stressed that COVID-19 has highlighted the ever-increasing need for broadband connectivity in the county—and that it’s not just about entertainment.
“It’s about having access to distance-learning, telemedicine and teleworking,” she said.
The grant is separate from a pilot project involving King George and other localities in the Northern Neck. The counties are partnering with an internet service provider, All Points Broadband, and an electric cooperative, Dominion Energy Virginia and the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, to bring fiber broadband to underserved areas.
“They may be served with other internet capabilities, but not what’s referred to as high-speed broadband,” Stephenie Harrington, communications consultant for Dominion, told King George officials last week.
King George has agreed to invest $500,000 in the effort, and the businesses are putting up $9 million—capital costs that will be passed along to customers, Harrington said. The Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, or VATI, will contribute $4 million, according to the agreement.
Dominion plans to use existing right-of-way easements—on power lines currently used for phone access—to lay 217 miles of what’s known as “middle line” fiber in four Northern Neck counties. Then, All Points would put down the “last-mile” fiber that would reach homes that aren’t in densely populated areas.
Dominion is working to secure additional right-of-way easements for the fiber cable and already has sent letters to those impacted, Harrington said.
The project is one of three pilot programs in the state and has the support of the Virginia General Assembly.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.