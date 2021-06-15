Grant will help Virginia address COVID's 'uneven impact on communities'

Virginia will use a $30.6 million award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address health inequities that have been created—or worsened—by COVID-19’s impact on high-risk and underserved areas.
“We know COVID-19 has had an uneven impact on communities,” said Dr. M. Norman Oliver, the state’s health commissioner. “Disparities exist across race, ethnicity and geography. The largest disparities in COVID-19 cases and deaths were found in census tracts with the greatest percentage of poverty and in areas that are more rural.”
The CDC’s two-year grant provides $27.3 million to the Virginia Department of Health and another $3.3 million to the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health. The state will use the funds to enhance outreach and efforts, Oliver said.
It’s not clear what portion of the state allotment might make its way to the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
The local health district submitted an application Monday for funds from the state, which is dividing the grants into four areas, according to the VDH. They include infrastructure, data collection, prevention and control and working with local partners such as historically black colleges and universities and faith communities to share strategies on what’s worked—and what hasn’t in terms of reaching out to communities.
The local health district has hired more than 60 contract employees to respond to the pandemic “which is a lot, given our usual staff of about 90 people,” said Allison Balmes–John, district spokesperson. Most funding lasts about three years, and she hoped additional funds could help local health departments continue to respond to outbreaks, complete contact tracing and case investigation and provide outreach and education.
“COVID-19 has shown the important role of public health,” she said. “When the health of our community is threatened, a lot of other things fall apart.”
RAHD’s plan for grant money mirrors the CDC’s overarching goals, which are to address disparities by offering more COVID-19 services to those at higher risk, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities.
The Virginia Department of Health recently looked at virus death rates among state residents ages 35–54. It issued a report on June 1 that found people living in high poverty areas were 2.3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those in wealthier neighborhoods.
In addition, the study found that people living in rural areas tend to have higher disease and death rates than those in metropolitan areas.
“This is not surprising since many health indicators are worse for communities with high poverty rates and for rural communities,” according to the report. “One approach to reducing these disparities is to increase social, economic, vocational and educational opportunities in these high poverty communities and rural communities.”
One opportunity related to COVID-19 is vaccination, which should continue to be the priority for people in rural communities or those with high poverty rates, the report stated.
The findings of the state study match up with what’s happened locally with the virus, to a degree.
One measurement that puts urban and rural localities on the same footing is the incidence of cases per 100,000 people. By that measurement, Caroline—the most rural locality in the health district—has the highest rates of cases and deaths. Fredericksburg has the highest rates of hospitalization.
For months, state officials have talked about vaccine hesitancy being more pronounced in rural localities, and Caroline shares the lowest vaccination rate in the district with its other rural counterpart, King George.
As of Tuesday, the rate of the overall population with at least one vaccine dose was 40 percent in King George; 41 percent in Caroline; 43 percent in Fredericksburg; 44 percent in Stafford; and 45 percent in Spotsylvania.
By comparison, there are localities in rural Southwestern Virginia where 33 percent of the population has gotten one dose of the vaccine. At the opposite end of the state—both in terms of geography and median household income—60 percent of residents in Fairfax County have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
In terms of racial breakdowns, whites make up 72 percent of the RAHD population and account for 70 percent of the district’s 289 COVID-19 deaths, to date. However, Blacks and Latinos have been infected and hospitalized at higher rates.
Even though Blacks make up 20 percent of the district population, they represent 22 percent of virus cases and 25 percent of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. Latinos represent 11 percent of the local population, but 17 percent of cases and 19 percent of hospitalizations.
Vaccine rates among races is hard to gauge because officials didn’t track the breakdowns as diligently in the beginning or people declined to list their race. Almost half of the 165,007 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District who’ve gotten at least one dose of vaccine did not report their race, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Of those who did, 60 percent are white, 17 percent are Latino, 14 percent are Black and 3 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander and 0.4 percent are Native American. Those listed as “other races” make up the remainder.
