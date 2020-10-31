Grant will provide free FRED passes to needy families

The Virginia Transit Association has awarded Fredericksburg Regional Transit a grant that will allow it to partner with the Department of Social Services to provide transportation assistance to eligible individuals and families.

The $346,000 grant will provide free FRED bus passes to those that Social Services departments identify as in need. The free passes will provide transportation on the FRED bus to find or keep employment and to further education or training.

FRED Director of Public Transit Jamie Jackson said transportation serves as “a catalyst for opportunity.”

“The ability to provide transit passes to participants significantly reduces a barrier to employment and provides the ability for those in the program to fulfill basic household needs without having to bear the burden of a transit fare,” Jackson said.

FRED is partnering with the City of Fredericksburg as well as Spotsylvania and Stafford counties and other community partners to work with eligible participants.

The grant funds the Transit Supporting Working Families program. The project falls in line with furthering the initiatives of the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program through transit assistance.