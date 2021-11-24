Grateful for several second chances at life

When Mary Mannhardt says she’s grateful for the gift of life, she’s not just reciting a Thanksgiving day sentiment, shared every November around a turkey-laden table.

Five times over the years, when eating disorders consumed her and depression, a broken marriage and financial ruin made her feel like she was sinking “further and further down into a dark pit with no ladder,” she tried to take her own life.

The first time, she swallowed the contents of every bottle in her parents’ medicine cabinet. Then she jumped off a bridge and was left paralyzed from the chest down when she landed on an ice block in the river. She was only 18 then, a world-class runner who had dreamed of racing in the Olympics.

Even after she recovered and thought she had found peace with the new course of her life, the demons resurfaced again. Three more times, Mannhardt took every drug she could get her hands on.

But each time she teetered on the brink of death, she miraculously survived. Loved ones were able to get her help in the nick of time. As thankful as she is to be alive, Mannhardt is equally grateful that her family doesn’t have to mourn her loss.