Greeting cards created the 'greatest joy' for WWII veteran

To the sender, the greeting card may have been an eye-catching design or a simple wish for a happy birthday or merry Christmas.
But to the recipient—in this case, George Gregory Raines Sr.—the cards became his world as his time on Earth got shorter.
People started sending the World War II veteran greeting cards in fall 2019. As his 96th birthday approached in October, he’d gotten a card, and his caregiver, Mary Burke, noticed how much he enjoyed it. She told friends and relatives about his upcoming birthday and posted a request on Facebook for people to send him a greeting.
It was shared by other friends. And so on. And so on.
Cards started arriving from individuals and families, from county employees in Spotsylvania County or first responders in Stafford County. They came from public and private schools, from classrooms on military bases, from addresses across the state and nation.
“Dad looked forward to getting these cards each day and would send me to the mailbox to see if there were more,” said his daughter, Karen Carter. “When you are lying there, looking up at the ceiling for your day-to-day life, those cards really add meaning.”
The cards are still there, more than six months after he died at his Spotsylvania home. Carter left them taped to the walls and on the curtains, where her father could see them as he lay in his hospital bed, in the middle of the living room.
“Even though I am clearing out the house contents, I still haven’t taken down the cards,” she wrote in an email. “Just can’t yet.”
Raines was 96, the last living member of 10 siblings. He had served in Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army during the war, got shot and received a Purple Heart.
When he came home to his native Spotsylvania, he married Frances Wingfield, and they were together for 68 years until her death in 2014. After witnessing so much death and destruction, he “put the war in the back of his mind and went on living,” according to his family.
Carter is so grateful that others remembered the last special events in his life.
“It was the greatest joy to watch him look forward to a card,” she said. “Please mail cards to others. It brings so much joy.”
