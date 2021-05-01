Group brings banners supporting Spotsylvania deputy and shooting victim

About 20 members of the Back the Badge group met Saturday outside Gourmeltz 90’s Music Bar & Draft House in Cosner’s Corner to set out the long banners for Back the Badge members to write encouraging messages of optimism for both men involved in the incident.

“We’re praying and hoping that Isaiah recovers, we’re praying for his family,” said Jessie Leigh Bolinsky of Spotsylvania. “We’re also here in support of the police officers who are fighting and working every day for our safety. It’s very important for me to show my support here today.”

Sudbeck said support for law enforcement is critical now because agencies across the county are losing men and women each day.

“I think police departments are hurting, they’re losing people, they’re having a harder time recruiting people,” said Sudbeck. “And it’s frustrating, because a lot of the stuff out there isn’t true. Police officers have families, kids, parents—they’re human beings doing a job.”

For those who couldn’t make the event, Sudbeck solicited messages from her social media group ahead of the event then wrote the messages on each of the banners Saturday morning.