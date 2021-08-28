Group marches for voting rights in Fredericksburg

A group of about 50 people marched along the Fall Hill Avenue pedestrian path in Fredericksburg on Saturday afternoon, carrying signs and chanting for voting rights.
The Rev. Moe Petway led the march.
“We ain’t gonna let nobody …” the pastor and head of the Spotsylvania chapter of the NAACP chanted through a megaphone. The crowd would follow, “… steal our vote, steal our vote, steal our vote.”
The effort was geared to draw younger people and to provide voter rights information for people who live in Planning District 16, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
The group gathered near the Bragg Hill Family Life Center, where they listened to various speakers. Then they marched across the nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge on Fall Hill Avenue before returning to the spot near the Family Life Center to hear more speakers.
Most in the crowd looked to be about 30 or older, and included Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and Spotsylvania School Board member Erin Grampp.
The group listened and cheered enthusiastically as the speakers talked about the importance of voting rights in the midst of a growing movement in some states to restrict those rights based primarily on allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
The event was similar to other events around the nation Saturday, including a larger rally in Washington.
“We know for a fact that people have died, bled for this particular cause,” Petway said prior to the event, adding that the event is “our effort to stop voter suppression. And we understand that Virginia may not be doing it right now, but we believe it’s not too far away.”
Fellow event leader Gary Holland said the group also gathered “to commemorate the original March on Washington 58 years ago when Dr. Martin Luther King marched and delivered his famous ‘I have a Dream’ speech.”
One of the chants during the event focused on new legislation aimed at strengthening the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which has been weakened by Supreme Court rulings. The bill, named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, passed the House along party lines. It now awaits action by the Senate.
Most of those in attendance were locals, but three visitors made the several-hour drive from Pennsylvania to march in Fredericksburg.
Patrick Collins moved to Pennsylvania from the Fredericksburg area about a year ago and said he heard about the local march and decided to make the trip.
As he walked back across the overpass, the 66-year-old retired government teacher said the push in several states to “suppress the vote” caught his attention and he felt the need to get involved. His wife, Carla Bailey, and their friend, Diane Morrow, also made the trip.
“This is so important,” Morrow said about making the trip to Fredericksburg.
The speakers also highlighted the importance of paying attention to local elections, with an emphasis on early voting.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill in March that authorized jurisdictions to allow early voting on Sundays and allocated funds for it.
Electoral boards in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Caroline have decided not to conduct Sunday voting. King George County is not going to consider it. Spotsylvania is still weighing the possibility.
Early voting in Virginia begins Sept. 17 for the Nov. 2 election.
When addressing the crowd, Holland talked about the importance of elections, from local to the federal level.
“We need to make sure we’re educating each other,” he said. “We need to make sure that people know who sits in offices where they make decisions that affect all of us.”
Petway said the issue is about Democracy and the right to vote.
“This is not only a black issue or a white issue,” he said. “This is an American issue.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436