Group marches for voting rights in Fredericksburg

The event was similar to other events around the nation Saturday, including a larger rally in Washington.

“We know for a fact that people have died, bled for this particular cause,” Petway said prior to the event, adding that the event is “our effort to stop voter suppression. And we understand that Virginia may not be doing it right now, but we believe it’s not too far away.”

Fellow event leader Gary Holland said the group also gathered “to commemorate the original March on Washington 58 years ago when Dr. Martin Luther King marched and delivered his famous ‘I have a Dream’ speech.”

One of the chants during the event focused on new legislation aimed at strengthening the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which has been weakened by Supreme Court rulings. The bill, named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, passed the House along party lines. It now awaits action by the Senate.

Most of those in attendance were locals, but three visitors made the several-hour drive from Pennsylvania to march in Fredericksburg.

Patrick Collins moved to Pennsylvania from the Fredericksburg area about a year ago and said he heard about the local march and decided to make the trip.