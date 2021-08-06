Group offering bookbags, haircuts for King George students

The organization IMPACT King George will provide free bookbags, gift certificates and haircuts to 120 King George County students at Sealston Sports Complex this Saturday, Aug. 7. The event is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. and open to any students in King George.

Music, games, food trucks and information from community representatives and businesses also will be available. Local churches will be feeding families in attendance, said Tameeka Heyward–Jackson, founder of IMPACT Movement. She has worked in various church ministries and with a mentorship agency and runs ButterFLY Chics, a program to help at-risk girls in Stafford County.

She’s hoping to bring community groups together on Saturday at Sealston and also partner with local businesses to create more opportunities for county youth.

“We are hoping that this effort will assist the community in seeing not only its potential but a community that thrives,” she said.

Sealston Sports Complex is at 11050 Fletchers Chapel Rd. in King George. For more information, contact Heyward–Jackson at impactcommunitymovement@gmail.com.

—Cathy Dyson