Group releases annual Point-in-Time count of area homeless population

The homeless population in the Fredericksburg region is larger this year than it has been since 2010, but the number of people who are unsheltered is the lowest on record.

These are the findings of the 2022 point-in-time count of the homeless population, which was conducted Jan. 22.

The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care—the coalition of organizations that provide services to homeless individuals and families—released the results of the federally mandated point-in-time count last week.

Those included in the count have to meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homelessness, meaning they are living either in an public or private temporary shelter or in “a public or private place not designated for or ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings, including a car, park, abandoned building, bus or train station, airport, or camping ground.”

A total of 253 were experiencing homelessness on the day of the count, a 40 percent increase over 2021 and the highest number recorded since 2010.

However, of those identified as homeless on the night of the count, only 15 were identified as living unsheltered, a 17 percent decrease from 2021 and the lowest number ever recorded in the region.

None of those living outside were families with children, but those under age 18 made up 26 percent of the total homeless population on the night of the count. Eight percent were young adults between the ages of 18 and 24.

Almost half of the homeless adults reported that they have a permanent disability, 34 percent reported suffering from “an ongoing medical condition” and 20 percent reported a serious mental illness.

About a quarter of the population are chronically homeless, meaning they have a disability and have been continuously homeless for at least one year or have experienced at least four episodes of homelessness in the last three years where the combined length of time homeless was at least 12 months.

The number of individuals who counted as chronically homeless increased 82 percent over 2021. According to the CoC, this large increase is due to longer stays in emergency shelter—which in turn is caused by increasing housing costs and the scarcity of vacant, affordable housing.

“When housing solves homelessness, the lack of housing makes it difficult to assist in exiting homelessness,” the CoC’s report states. “As people stayed longer and longer in shelter, their length of time homeless increased, pushing many over into the chronic homelessness definition.”

The CoC will also conduct a summer point-in-time count this year. The count will take place July 28 and the organization is seeking volunteers to assist.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at fredericksburgcoc.org/pit.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.