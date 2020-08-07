Group tackling Lake Anna algae problem

During the week, you can find small crowds of people swimming, cooking out and camping at the 13,000-acre man-made Lake Anna and Lake Anna State Park. On the weekends, big crowds continue to flock to the popular lake to have fun and find relief from the summer heat.

Behind the scenes, though, a lot of work is being done to find out what is wrong with the lake, which is wedged between Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties.

Each of the past three years, harmful algae blooms have led to swimming advisories at the lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant and is surrounded by hundreds of homes.

On July 22, the Virginia Department of Health issued the most recent “no swim” advisory after three sites in the upper section of the lake exceeded safe levels of harmful algae with Cyanobacteria. Six other sites tested positive for Cyanobacteria but were deemed to be at safe levels.

The harmful algae blooms, which can cause skin rashes as well as stomach illness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, have been contained mostly to upper sections of the lake, away from the prime recreational areas.

Algae blooms typically appear in hot weather, when warm water mixes with nutrients that allow the algae to grow, according to the health department.