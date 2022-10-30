Growing need for foster families willing to take sibling groups, older teens

In September, Children's Services of Virginia received more referrals from county social services agencies with children in need of foster homes than the agency has seen in 30 years.

The private child placement agency—which is licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services and has an office in Fredericksburg that serves the city and surrounding counties—received 82 referrals from departments across the state in September.

Included in that number are sibling groups and teens, said Rebekah Schennum, resource parent recruiter for Children's Services. She said children in those categories have different needs and can require special help from foster families, but those families are hard to find.

"We have seen this year there has been an influx in sibling groups," Schennum said. "The average is about three [children], but there have been times where there were four or five, and that can be difficult."

The goal is always to keep sibling groups together, Schennum said, but if there aren't enough foster families who can take in larger groups, it becomes impossible.

Several local social services agencies are also seeing either a general increase in the number of children needing foster care or an increase in the number of older children.

"There are many localities seeing an increase in the number of teenage youth entering foster care," said Christen Gallick, director of Fredericksburg's Social Services Department. "This has been a trend for the last two years or so, and their needs often warrant placement with a [therapeutic foster care] home."

Therapeutic foster families are specially trained to care for children with high needs.

Statewide, there were 1,778 kids between the ages of 13 and 18 in foster care in October 2021 and 1,879 this month, according to the state DSS.

In Spotsylvania, about 71% of all children in foster care are over 13 and 25% are 18 or older, DSS director Amy Swift said.

"This situation has translated into having more difficulty finding resource families who are willing to take these children into their homes and provide stable environments, while we work with their families," Swift said. "The majority of resource families prefer younger children. Additionally, our options become even more limited when dealing with children who present with needs for increased care."

Stafford County has experienced a 42% increase in the number of children in foster care.

"We currently have 50 children in care; over the past couple of years, we averaged around 35 children in care," DSS director Michael Muse said.

The upcoming holiday season can place additional strain on families already struggling with financial difficulties, substance abuse or mental health concerns, potentially causing another influx of children in need of foster care, Schennum said.

"Children’s Services of Virginia would like to encourage individuals and families who have been thinking about becoming a foster parent to act now," she said.

The agency offers families the chance to schedule a free virtual information session that lays out everything they need to know before going through the training and licensing process, Schennum said. Information about the process is at CSV's website, csv-inc.com/become-a-foster-family.

Swift said Spotsylvania is "desperately in need of foster families who are able and willing to accept older children with challenging behaviors and needs."

Interested families can reach out to the county's Resource Adoptive Foster Families Team (RAFFT) team by calling 540/507-4898, she said.