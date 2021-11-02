GWRC to seek more information about possible affordable housing projects

The George Washington Regional Commission will review proofs of concept for potential affordable housing projects before deciding whether to accept a $2 million grant from Virginia Housing.
The commission—which includes two members each appointed from the local boards of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George and serves as the planning body that oversees regional projects—voted last month against accepting the grant, which is tied to the creation of 20 affordable housing units.
Commission members cited concerns about whether $2 million will be able to accomplish much, the rising cost of land, government interference in the housing market and the possibility of too much of the grant going toward overhead.
Last month’s vote against accepting the grant made the GWRC the only one of Virginia’s 21 planning districts that has not yet accepted the grant.
At the September meeting, commission members asked that GWRC staff come back with more information about grant terms and possible projects.
At the commission’s meeting last week, GWRC interim Executive Director Kate Gibson recommended staff request “proofs of concept” for potential projects, demonstrating their functionality and viability.
“We would put the call out as far as possible, partnering with the Fredericksburg Association of Realtors and the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association,” Gibson said. “Then we would evaluate those and make an informed decision about whether to move forward.”
She also relayed answers provided by Chris Thompson, director of strategic housing for Virginia Housing, to questions commission members had about the grant.
Thompson said planning districts can select more than one project for the funding, have flexibility in how to select development partners, and—if a project ends up not going forward—will not have to pay back any funds unless they were spent on “ineligible costs.”
“This is a new grant and we’re all learning together,” Gibson told commission members at the Oct. 25 meeting. “[Virginia Housing] is very supportive of us throughout the whole process. They want us to be successful to help them move their mission forward.”
Gibson also presented commission members with examples of affordable housing projects currently underway and their funding sources, which she said can serve as models for a GWRC grant-based project.
Caroline County Habitat for Humanity is developing 20 affordable homes over the next two years using U.S. Department of Agriculture loans and grants—such as the Rural Community Development Initiative and the Mutual Self-Help Housing Technical Assistance Grant—as well as funding from the United Way.
Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity is developing 22 homes in the Mayfield neighborhood using donated land, income from the Habitat ReStore, pledges from individuals and corporations, and below-market rate loans from USDA and Virginia Housing.
Micah Ministries is working toward developing Jeremiah Community, a community of at least 30 and as many as 160 500-square-foot tiny homes, to be funded through a combination of individual pledges, tax credits, state and national housing trust funds and federal and state grants.
Spotsylvania County Supervisor Tim McLaughlin, who is one of five commission members who voted last month to completely reject the $2 million grant, said his main concern is that the commission not be responsible for managing the project into the future.
“A lot of planning districts are looking to partner with a nonprofit who will be able to take the project and run with it and be in charge for the long term,” Gibson said in response.
