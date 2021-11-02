GWRC to seek more information about possible affordable housing projects

The George Washington Regional Commission will review proofs of concept for potential affordable housing projects before deciding whether to accept a $2 million grant from Virginia Housing.

The commission—which includes two members each appointed from the local boards of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George and serves as the planning body that oversees regional projects—voted last month against accepting the grant, which is tied to the creation of 20 affordable housing units.

Commission members cited concerns about whether $2 million will be able to accomplish much, the rising cost of land, government interference in the housing market and the possibility of too much of the grant going toward overhead.

Last month’s vote against accepting the grant made the GWRC the only one of Virginia’s 21 planning districts that has not yet accepted the grant.

At the September meeting, commission members asked that GWRC staff come back with more information about grant terms and possible projects.

At the commission’s meeting last week, GWRC interim Executive Director Kate Gibson recommended staff request “proofs of concept” for potential projects, demonstrating their functionality and viability.