Hala Ayala, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, tours Fredericksburg businesses

“We’re going to continue to fight for these infrastructure dollars for our businesses,” said Ayala. “In the previous special session, we were trying to help everyone as quickly as possible. Now we’re trying to learn firsthand how these businesses were impacted, how they had to reinvent themselves and what we need to fight for going forward.”

Jus Pop’n is not only a small business, but a Black, female-owned business. It opened last summer in the middle of the pandemic at the corner of William and Princess Anne streets downtown.

The store is the passion and longtime dream of owner Carolyn Gipson. Visitors are greeted with the smell of caramel, which Gipson makes daily in a vat in a corner of the store using two pounds of fresh butter, five cups of brown sugar and a handful of secret ingredients.

The caramel flavors several of Jus Pop’n’s 40-some gourmet popcorn flavors—both sweet and savory.

In addition to the physical location and online shop, Gipson tries to maintain a presence at community events such as last months’ FXBG Pride festival. On Thursday, she was preparing to bring in Benny Vitali’s pizza for the teenage workers to eat while packing bags of popcorn for several events this weekend.