Hanson Avenue residents fighting Fredericksburg plan to replace beloved crepe myrtles

When Mayo Carter informs Fredericksburg residents the crepe myrtle trees on Hanson Avenue are scheduled to be replaced, there is initially a subdued reaction as she hands out a petition to keep them in place.
Most don’t know exactly where Hanson Avenue is, and they don’t know what crepe myrtles are, either.
But when Carter further explains she’s referring to the pink trees near KFC in the city, the feedback is much different.
“The reaction has just been overwhelming,” Carter said. “It’s just visceral. They’re like ‘Give me that petition.’ They know those trees and they understand what it means to have neighborhood identification and they want to preserve that.”
Nearly 300 people have signed the petition to keep the crepe myrtles in place. The signatures have been forwarded to the Fredericksburg City Council for consideration at its Jan. 14 meeting.
The Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission’s Green Committee has recommended replacing the crepe myrtles in the median with mature canopy trees as they die off, and planting single-stem crepe myrtles in utility strips.
Assistant City Manager Doug Fawcett and Director of Public Works Diane Beyer wrote to City Manager Tim Baroody that this strategy would lead to more crepe myrtles in the neighborhood over time and that the canopy trees are needed in the city.
“The large canopy trees will grow to significantly increase City canopy numbers, which are necessary for carbon sequestration and other environmental benefits,” Fawcett and Beyer wrote.
There are 59 crepe myrtles in seven different medians on Hanson Avenue.
Anne Little of the Green Committee said they won’t be all replaced at once. She said there will be a “succession” plan to remove the crepe myrtles once they die and replace them with canopy trees.
Carter said that does little to appease the residents of Hanson Avenue, including some who have lived there for more than 60 years.
Carter said the crepe myrtles “are really an important part of our street.” She said years ago neighbors gathered in the median for get-togethers near the trees.
“People used to stop and take pictures of the trees, take grills out to the median and barbecue,” Carter said. “So we want to point out that the trees are more than just a pretty face.”
The city’s Clean and Green Commission was founded in 2007 and has three subsidiary advisory boards. The Green Committee is one of those.
Little said the goal of the committee is “to give citizens good information.” She said that while Carter and her neighbors may mean well, science supports the Green Committee’s view that the crepe myrtles should be replaced.
“You can’t deny science,” Little said.
Little said the crepe myrtles on Hanson Avenue have been dying for many years because of global climate change, which leads to hotter summers and colder winters. She noted that one of the top growers of crepe myrtles in the mid-Atlantic region lost an entire crop three years ago because of the species’ inability to endure cold temperatures.
Little said if temperatures are below freezing for 10 straight days, crepe myrtles will die. She said the only type of crepe myrtle that can endure the cold are single-stem Natchez trees, which are what will be planted in the utility strips on Hanson Avenue.
“The area of the city where Hanson Avenue is gets a very cold wind off the Rappahannock River that sweeps down,” Little said. “The Rappahannock hits that neighborhood quite hard.”
Little said crepe myrtles were planted along the Heritage Trail on Fall Hill Avenue six years ago and 35 percent of them died because of cold temperatures.
She said the Green Committee conducted an analysis going back 12 to 14 years of what kind of trees should be planted in the city and decided that multi-stem crepe myrtles are “a bad choice.” Little said single-stem Natchez crepe myrtles have been planted near Carl’s Ice Cream and have been successful.
“That area was very narrow, but we wanted trees to create shade,” Little said.
Carter and the residents of Hanson Avenue have a sentimental attachment to the trees that have lined their median for so long. A Facebook page was started by Kevin Brown, who lives one block from Hanson Avenue, to save the trees. Brown wrote on Facebook that the crepe myrtles “are like family” and that it would be a “travesty” to lose them.
“We have a sign that says, ‘Don’t be a Grinch. Keep the crepes,’ ” Carter said. “It reminds people that the Grinch did end up returning the tree at the end.”
