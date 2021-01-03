Hanson Avenue residents fighting Fredericksburg plan to replace beloved crepe myrtles

“The large canopy trees will grow to significantly increase City canopy numbers, which are necessary for carbon sequestration and other environmental benefits,” Fawcett and Beyer wrote.

There are 59 crepe myrtles in seven different medians on Hanson Avenue.

Anne Little of the Green Committee said they won’t be all replaced at once. She said there will be a “succession” plan to remove the crepe myrtles once they die and replace them with canopy trees.

Carter said that does little to appease the residents of Hanson Avenue, including some who have lived there for more than 60 years.

Carter said the crepe myrtles “are really an important part of our street.” She said years ago neighbors gathered in the median for get-togethers near the trees.

“People used to stop and take pictures of the trees, take grills out to the median and barbecue,” Carter said. “So we want to point out that the trees are more than just a pretty face.”

The city’s Clean and Green Commission was founded in 2007 and has three subsidiary advisory boards. The Green Committee is one of those.