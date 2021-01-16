Hard work has been the key to a long, productive life for WWII veteran Samuel Fairchild

“I’ve probably talked about it more today with you than with anyone in my whole life,” Fairchild told me. “I just came home and got back to work at the plant,” which was called Sylvania and American Viscose before being purchased by the FMC Corp.

He said some of the things he saw during the war stuck with him more than others.

He said his job in the quartermaster service company was pretty simple: loading, unloading and shuttling the food, fuel and ammunition that came in metal cans and wooden cases. They were shuttled from ships by truck convoys and there was always pressure to quickly get the needed materials to troops on the front lines as the Army moved through Italy. Thankfully, he said, that never put him out on the front lines, and few in his unit were injured or killed.

When they reached the Pacific, the job shifted to creating a supply depot on the island of Luzon in the Philippines that would have been used as the launching point for an invasion of Tokyo, had it not been forestalled by the dropping of atomic bombs.

“Our work never stopped,” said Fairchild, noting that one convoy would be unloaded and the materials squared away only to have another arrive minutes later. “We’d try to get a few hours of sleep in between, because it never stopped.”