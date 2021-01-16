Hard work has been the key to a long, productive life for WWII veteran Samuel Fairchild

ASK SAMUEL FAIRCHILD
about how he dealt with fear
during his service in World War II, especially in the worst stretches of the Italian and Pacific campaigns, and he’ll give you an unequivocal answer.
“There was nothing to be scared about,” said the 98-year-old, who’s still in good health and lives on his own in a house he built himself near Snell in Spotsylvania County. “Never in all my life was I a scared person, and that went for my time in the Army as well.”
Fairchild returned time and again to the dual touchstones he says have served him well: the value of hard work, and doing what you’ve been trained to do.
After his time in the Army, Fairchild put in 34 years at the FMC cellophane plant, built houses, raised and slaughtered his own hogs and chickens and worked for years at the E.B. Finney and Daughter store in Snell. Even as a civilian, his Army training served him well.
“Years ago, I shot a guy who tried to rob me down at the store,” Fairchild said. “When the detective came in after it happened, he said he thought I’d be shaking and ready to run.”
The detective asked him if he was scared.
“Scared of what?,” Fairchild responded.
“I told him I went through a war with shells flying over me, planes strafing us with bullets and dropping bombs, and that didn’t scare me. I just paid attention to how I’d been trained, as I have done all my life,” he said. “Do it that way and you come out on the good end. In the war, I never got a scratch.”
Fairchild’s son, Toby, told me his father had recently received a set of replica medals to replace the prized set he had lost. He earned them in the U.S. Army’s 4062 Quartermaster Service Company for a brief stint in Africa, then longer hauls during the invasion of Italy and the Pacific campaign. His enlistment stretched from March 1943 to December 1945.
The WWII medals—replacements researched and then purchased with the assistance of Toby Fairchild’s sister-in-law in Alabama—were earned by the veteran for his service in the battles at Naples–Foggia and Rome–Arno. His decorations also include three Bronze Service stars, and medals for serving in the Asiatic–Pacific Theater and the Philippine Liberation and a victory medal.
The lifelong Spotsylvanian grew up in a spot off State Route 608 he identified as Logan Post Office. He spent his youth chasing down livestock, chopping wood for the stove and working at a nearby farm and a sawmill. Though he’s thrilled to have the medals again, he said he didn’t spend much time focusing on the war when he got back.
“I’ve probably talked about it more today with you than with anyone in my whole life,” Fairchild told me. “I just came home and got back to work at the plant,” which was called Sylvania and American Viscose before being purchased by the FMC Corp.
He said some of the things he saw during the war stuck with him more than others.
He said his job in the quartermaster service company was pretty simple: loading, unloading and shuttling the food, fuel and ammunition that came in metal cans and wooden cases. They were shuttled from ships by truck convoys and there was always pressure to quickly get the needed materials to troops on the front lines as the Army moved through Italy. Thankfully, he said, that never put him out on the front lines, and few in his unit were injured or killed.
When they reached the Pacific, the job shifted to creating a supply depot on the island of Luzon in the Philippines that would have been used as the launching point for an invasion of Tokyo, had it not been forestalled by the dropping of atomic bombs.
“Our work never stopped,” said Fairchild, noting that one convoy would be unloaded and the materials squared away only to have another arrive minutes later. “We’d try to get a few hours of sleep in between, because it never stopped.”
He still remembers the extreme heat and freezing nights during the short time he was in North Africa, watching and hearing artillery shells fly over his bivouac, seeing the sky light up when artillery shot at German planes and seeing starving Italian children so hungry they were turning blue.
“From Naples on up, it was terrible,” he said. “They forbid us from giving any food out, but I gave them what was in my mess kit many a day. I hope I never see that kind of starvation again as long as I live. It was horrible.”
He said working hard helped him earn the rank of private first class, and said there were times when he and others in his company worked in difficult conditions because fuel and ammunition were desperately needed.
“We pumped gas in mud and water up to our ankles,” he said, “and often in the dark, so we had to stick our fingers in the cans to know when they were full.”
Fairchild’s entire company was Black, with officers who were all white, the standard for the Army at that time. He didn’t spend much time fretting or trying to come to grips with that fact. He said it was just how thing were, both on his travels in the Army and back home, where Fairchild said he got along with everyone.
“The only time in the Army when I was grouped with any white soldiers was on a troop train coming home, on the stretch from Los Angeles to [Fort] Bragg,” he said. “Units during the war were all white or all Black. On that train was the only time I had any connection to white soldiers.”
Asked if he was glad when he got to go home, Fairchild replied, “Oh, my God, yes. They wanted us to stay there and train soldiers coming in, but I said no, I want to go home.”
Returning to Spotsylvania, Fairchild said he took a few weeks off, but fairly quickly went back to work at the cellophane plant. He soon met and married his wife, Edith, who died from cancer in 2013.
“I had a few people thank me for my service, but there was very little response, really,” he said. “It didn’t really change much. I just went back to work and followed my training there.”
As for the time he shot a would-be robber at the store, Fairchild said he had already been watching two young men and a young woman as they fumbled around in a car parked close to the building. When the men came in, one with pantyhose over his face, the other with a hood pulled over his head, they announced it was a stick-up.
“I said to myself, you fool, I can see that,’’ Fairchild recalled.
He could see one of the young men was holding a gun, and Fairchild eventually pulled out his own, which sent one of the robbers out the door while the other scrambled to hide behind shelves.
When the hiding invader came around the corner and raised his arm holding the gun—which Fairchild and the police later learned was a toy—the Army veteran fired and hit the assailant.
Fairchild said the man “fell back, then out the door he went.”
The two men were eventually found and charged, and each was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Fairchild said he worked as long as he could in the store after retiring from the FMC plant, and filled in by hauling goods in a dump truck and doing other work as it came. He pulled back in 2008, though son Toby said he’s still constantly working on the 18 acres around his house.
“He likes to be outside and active,” said his son. “He had to go in the hospital for an operation 10 years ago and stayed for a week. By the seventh day, he was so miserable at having to be inside and inactive that it was getting on his nerves, and everybody else’s. Everyone was happy when he was able to go home.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415