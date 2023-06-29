Harmful algae blooms have returned to Lake Anna for the sixth consecutive summer.

Just as in past summers, the algae blooms have resulted in a no-swim advisory for a section of the 13,000-acre Lake Anna, a popular recreational destination that also cools the Dominion Energy North Anna nuclear power plant.

The blooms were detected by monitors on Monday in the Upper section of Pamunkey Branch of Lake Anna in Orange and Spotsylvania counties, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday.

“The public is advised to avoid contact with this specific area of the lake until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels,” the health department stated in a news release.

Harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can appear when nitrogen and phosphorus pollution combine with warm water temperatures. The toxins can cause a skin rash, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The algae can affect people and pets alike.

The health department said people should avoid “swimming, windsurfing and stand-up-paddle-boarding, as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water. Activities such as boating may continue with proper precaution in advisory areas.”

According to the health department, the most recent tests showed that the Lake Anna State Park beach, as well as six other sites, had acceptable cyanobacteria densities and do not require a swimming advisory. Results from several of the sites detected toxins, but all were at acceptable levels.

The health department and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force monitor the lake and provide updates online.

Follow-up monitoring above Route 208 on the lake is scheduled for the third week of July.

Lake Anna has been plagued by harmful algae blooms the previous five summers, resulting in no-swim advisories for certain areas of the lake. Last year, the lake was added to the state’s list of impaired waterways because of the algae blooms.

After years of frustration with the algae blooms, money was raised to test a new hydrogen peroxide-based treatment. The Lake Anna Civic Association tested the treatments, which proved successful in some areas of the lake, including the Upper Pamunkey.

The association is raising funds to further treat the lake, according to the LACA website.