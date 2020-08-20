Harmful algae blooms close off swimming in parts of Lake Anna

Recent tests at Lake Anna reaffirmed harmful algae blooms on the 13,000-acre man-made lake in Spotsylvania, Louisa and Orange counties.

The most recent tests were taken Aug. 11, according to a Tuesday update by the Virginia Health Department.

The no-swim advisory remains in effect for the Upper Pamunkey, Middle Pamunkey and North Anna branches of the lake. However, tests showed the harmful algae was within safe levels for swimming in areas of those branches.

The health department said if the next test results are the same, the no-swim advisory may be lifted in those areas.

There are four areas of those branches where harmful algae blooms remain unsafe for swimmers. Two locations in the Upper Pamunkey branch, one spot in the Middle Pamunkey and at the “Sandbar” on the North Anna branch.

The next tests are scheduled to be taken Sept. 1.

The harmful algae blooms, which can cause skin rashes as well as stomach illness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, have been contained mostly to upper sections of the lake, away from the prime recreational areas.