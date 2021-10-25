Harmful algae blooms linger at Lake Anna

The harmful algae bloom advisories for Lake Anna are still in effect, according to samples taken earlier this month.

The Virginia Department of Health most recently collected samples from Lake Anna on Oct. 12 and updated the harmful algae bloom map last week.

The updated advisory for Lake Anna shows areas with no-swim advisories in the North Anna and Pamunkey branches, from the upper to lower areas, a repeat of the summer months at the manmade lake.

Three areas in the North Anna Branch have the advisories: the upper branch or the “Sandbar,” north of Holladay Bridge, and the lower area.

Four locations on the Pamunkey branch have the no-swim advisories: upper branch, below U.S. 522; upper branch tributary at Terry’s Run branch at State Route 719; upper branch tributary at Simms Point/Harris Lane; and middle branch at Dillards Bridge/Route 719.

The harmful algae is a cyanobacteria that can cause skin rashes and stomach illnesses.

“People and pets are advised to avoid swimming, windsurfing and stand-up-paddle-boarding, as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water,” the health department said in a news release.