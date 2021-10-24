Hartwood broadband project lags, but company hopes to regain momentum

“NOVEC is still working with Aer Wireless to determine what equipment could safely be installed on its poles,” wrote Lisa Hooker, NOVECs’ vice president of public relations. “NOVEC’s priorities when negotiating a pole attachment agreement are ensuring the safety of the linemen who work on the poles and maintaining the stability of its electric system.”

In the meantime, Walker said he will run fiber optic cable along U.S. 17 and along Hartwood and Richards Ferry roads to complete the job. In the end, Walker said he will deliver broadband to an even larger customer base than he projected more than a year ago.

“When it’s all done, people all along Hartwood Road and across Richards Ferry who want the service, as well as several roads along the [Route] 17 corridor, can all get the service,” said Walker.

Walker said Aer residential service ranges between $59 and $160. He said the speed of his service will allow residents to work, study and use the internet at a high speed.

“During this pandemic, that is important, because that’s what you need to have a Zoom meeting or a collaborative engagement with four people or more in the house,” said Walker.