Hartwood broadband project stalls, but company hopes to regain momentum

Although a pilot project last year to bring high-speed internet service to about 130 homes in Stafford County’s Hartwood district fell short of initial expectations, the contractor is optimistic those customers will have access to a broadband signal soon.
“Having given our commitment to deliver services, we are still on the job and we will get this completed,” said Keith Walker, founding chairman and chief technical officer of McLean-based Aer Wireless.
Walker said so far, only seven homes in the Walden Ten subdivision have received the new service under the pilot program. Service includes one year of free broadband service to at least 30 homes where public school students live.
“That whole area needs service,” said Walker. “When you go down Hartwood Road, by the time you pass Richland [Road], there are so many homes out there.”
Walker said his initial plan involved using existing fiber optic cable at Hartwood Elementary School as the starting point to distribute a signal to potential customers. But that was put on hold when utility cooperatives in the area denied his company permission to mount broadband equipment on their poles.
Representatives from the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative said factors such as minimum strength and wind loading are considered when adding new equipment to the poles they manage. Third-party attachments such as Walker’s require NOVEC to perform engineering tests to determine if the poles can support them.
“NOVEC is still working with Aer Wireless to determine what equipment could safely be installed on its poles,” wrote Lisa Hooker, NOVECs’ vice president of public relations. “NOVEC’s priorities when negotiating a pole attachment agreement are ensuring the safety of the linemen who work on the poles and maintaining the stability of its electric system.”
In the meantime, Walker said he will run fiber optic cable along U.S. 17 and along Hartwood and Richards Ferry roads to complete the job. In the end, Walker said he will deliver broadband to an even larger customer base than he projected more than a year ago.
“When it’s all done, people all along Hartwood Road and across Richards Ferry who want the service, as well as several roads along the [Route] 17 corridor, can all get the service,” said Walker.
Walker said Aer residential service ranges between $59 and $160. He said the speed of his service will allow residents to work, study and use the internet at a high speed.
“During this pandemic, that is important, because that’s what you need to have a Zoom meeting or a collaborative engagement with four people or more in the house,” said Walker.
In addition to Walkers’ efforts, county officials said a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant application is in the pipeline for Comcast Corp. to expand broadband service farther into Hartwood, as well as the Rock Hill and Griffis–Widewater districts.
“We’re pretty hopeful that’ll go through,” said Andrew Spence, county communication director.
Under the agreement, Comcast would bring broadband service to 634 unserved or underserved homes and businesses in the impacted area for a cost of about $5.7 million. The VATI grant would include a minimum local match of 41 percent of the total project cost, of which $864,380 would be provided by Comcast and $1.5 million would be provided by the county.
American Rescue Plan Act funds may also be used for the county’s portion of the match, along with previously approved American Rescue Plan Act funds for countywide fiber optic cable projects.
Another effort to bring broadband to rural residents in Stafford County took place in August 2019 when Stafford officials secured a VATI grant for KGI Communications of King George to bring broadband service to 275 customers in Widewater along Aquia Creek Road and about 100 homes in King George County.
Sunmer Cuesta Terry, vice president of KGI, said about 50 additional customers at Marlborough Point will also get a broadband signal soon, under that same telecommunications grant.
