REVIVE! offered at Germanna campuses

During International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, several agencies in the Fredericksburg region are partnering to bring the Rapid REVIVE! class to two campuses of Germanna Community College. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will focus on helping people learn how to recognize and respond to opioid overdose emergencies by administering naloxone. The training is hosted by Hopestarter, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District and Germanna.