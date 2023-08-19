REVIVE! offered at Germanna campuses
During International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, several agencies in the Fredericksburg region are partnering to bring the Rapid REVIVE! class to two campuses of Germanna Community College. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will focus on helping people learn how to recognize and respond to opioid overdose emergencies by administering naloxone. The training is hosted by Hopestarter, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District and Germanna.
Every adult who participates in the 10-minute training will get a free nasal spray of Narcan, one of the brand names of naloxone.
The training will be held at Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus at 10000 Germanna Point Drive in Spotsylvania County and at the Locust Grove Campus at 2130 Germanna Highway in Orange County. Participants should look for tents and purple flags signifying International Overdose Awareness Day.
-From staff reports