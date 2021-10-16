Health Briefs: MWH Foundation to host virtual walk; Medicine collection set for Saturday; Whiskey fundraiser successful

POWER OF PINK VIRTUAL WALK
The Mary Washington Hospital Foundation will host the Power of Pink Virtual Breast Cancer Walk to benefit the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation Breast Cancer Fund.
Participants can do the 2.2-mile walk anytime and anywhere they choose, from Oct. 24–30, according to the sponsors. Groups are not encouraged because of safety concerns due to the pandemic and participants are asked to adhere to social distancing restrictions.
Walkers are encouraged to dress themselves and their dogs—if they walk with them—in their best pink outfits and to share their photos. The walks can take place in neighbors, parks or on treadmills.
All registered participants will receive a Power of Pink mask Chick-fil-A coupon from Central Park. A drive-thru Power of Pink goodie pickup will be held for all registrations received by Thursday on Friday, Oct. 22, from 4–6 p.m., at the Fick Conference Center on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital.
More information is available at powerofpink.mwhc.com.
OLD MEDICINES COLLECTED SATURDAY
With the help of local law enforcement, Partners in Aging will sponsor Operation Medicine Cabinet on Saturday at 10 locations in the Fredericksburg area.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents will be able to drop off their expired or unused medications, no questions asked. Partners in Aging sponsors the event twice a year in cooperation with Mary Washington Healthcare, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.
Only four locations accept needles or syringes and they are Spotsylvania Regional and the three emergency rooms operated by Mary Washington Healthcare: Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Lee’s Hill Emergency and Outpatient Center.
Other locations accepting medicine in pill or liquid form include: Wegman’s in Central Park; the University of Mary Washington at the bell tower; Chancellor’s Village off State Route 3; CVS Courtland Commons, 9767 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County; Mary Washington Primary Care and Pediatrics, 8051 Prosperity Way, Ruther Glen; and Walgreens at 104 West Broaddus Ave., Bowling Green.
In addition to the twice-year campaign, drug disposal boxes are available at several locations throughout the year. Drop-offs typically are allowed during business hours on weekdays at: Fredericksburg Police Department, 2200 Cowan Blvd.; Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Pharmacy, 1201 Hospital Drive; Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, 9119 Dean Ridings Lane; and the Humphrey Building in Stafford County, 1225 Courthouse Road.
WHISKEY BUSINESS EVENT SUCCESSFUL
Gwyneth’s Gift will use proceeds from its recent successful fundraiser, “Whiskey Business: Scottish Highlands,” to continue its mission to urge everyone to save a life through CPR and AED training.
The event was held at the Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg and “surpassed our expectations,” said Joel Griffin, founder and chairman. It included premium Scottish whiskey tastings, fine chocolates, silent auction items, a golf simulator, custom rolled cigars, UMW Eagle Pipe Band performance, Scottish-inspired foods and the popular Richmond-based band Carbon Leaf.
To date, Gwyneth’s Gift has trained 10,060 people in the community and placed 73 AEDs, or automated external defibrillators to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. The placements have saved seven lives.
The group also provides yearly scholarships and has worked to mandate CPR training for all teachers in Virginia, high school graduates and the placement of AEDs in schools across the state.
—Cathy Dyson
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425