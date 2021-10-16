Health Briefs: MWH Foundation to host virtual walk; Medicine collection set for Saturday; Whiskey fundraiser successful

POWER OF PINK VIRTUAL WALK

The Mary Washington Hospital Foundation will host the Power of Pink Virtual Breast Cancer Walk to benefit the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation Breast Cancer Fund.

Participants can do the 2.2-mile walk anytime and anywhere they choose, from Oct. 24–30, according to the sponsors. Groups are not encouraged because of safety concerns due to the pandemic and participants are asked to adhere to social distancing restrictions.

Walkers are encouraged to dress themselves and their dogs—if they walk with them—in their best pink outfits and to share their photos. The walks can take place in neighbors, parks or on treadmills.

All registered participants will receive a Power of Pink mask Chick-fil-A coupon from Central Park. A drive-thru Power of Pink goodie pickup will be held for all registrations received by Thursday on Friday, Oct. 22, from 4–6 p.m., at the Fick Conference Center on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital.

More information is available at powerofpink.mwhc.com.

OLD MEDICINES COLLECTED SATURDAY