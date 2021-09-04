HEALTH BRIEFS: Sept. 5, 2021

The hospital also has been rated a five-star recipient for vaginal delivery three years in a row and for C-section deliveries two years in a row.

“Now more than ever, there is a heightened awareness around the importance of quality healthcare, especially for expectant mothers and their families,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer for Healthgrades.

Healthgrades analyzed all-payer data for 16 states from 2017–19 and found “there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received five stars and those that have not,” according to a press release. For instance, hospitals recognized for excellence in labor and delivery rated in the top 5 percent of all hospitals evaluated, according to Healthgrades.

NEW HEART IMPLANT DEVICE ENHANCES CARE

Mary Washington Hospital is offering a new miniaturized, wireless monitor called the Abbott CardioMEMS HF System to manage heart failure.