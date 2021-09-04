HEALTH BRIEFS: Sept. 5, 2021

HEALTH, WELLNESS PROVIDERS SET UP AT THE TABLE
Local community health and wellness providers will be on hand at St. George’s Episcopal Church’s The Table in Market Square in Fredericksburg from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in September.
The Lloyd Moss Free Clinic will offer free COVID vaccines, blood pressure and glucose checks, help with Medicare and Medicaid and general health and wellness advice. A doctor and a pharmacist will be on site.
The Rappahannock Area EMS and the Stafford Fire and Rescue will have weight checks and will offer free emergency preparedness info. Three paramedics will be on site.
Other participating organizations include Capital Caring Health, Encompass Health, Healthy Generations, Mental Health America, the Virginia Department of Health, the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Loisann’s Hope House and Orofino Restaurant.
SRMC RECOGNIZED FOR WOMEN’S CARE
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is one of six HCA Virginia Health System hospitals recognized for achievements in women’s care by Healthgrades, a leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
For the 2021 report, SRMC received Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, was recognized for “superior performance” in labor and delivery and was among the top 10 percent of hospitals evaluated in that department.
The hospital also has been rated a five-star recipient for vaginal delivery three years in a row and for C-section deliveries two years in a row.
“Now more than ever, there is a heightened awareness around the importance of quality healthcare, especially for expectant mothers and their families,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer for Healthgrades.
Healthgrades analyzed all-payer data for 16 states from 2017–19 and found “there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received five stars and those that have not,” according to a press release. For instance, hospitals recognized for excellence in labor and delivery rated in the top 5 percent of all hospitals evaluated, according to Healthgrades.
NEW HEART IMPLANT DEVICE ENHANCES CARE
Mary Washington Hospital is offering a new miniaturized, wireless monitor called the Abbott CardioMEMS HF System to manage heart failure.
The system is the first and only FDA-approved device clinically proven to reduce hospital admissions when used to manage heart failure, the leading cause of hospitalization for Americans over age 65. Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s demands, but the monitor counters that by allowing patients to keep track of their daily readings and alert providers when levels change.
“This innovative technology provides us the ability to monitor heart failure patients from the comfort of their homes, improving outcomes and quality of life,” said Dr. Ashok J. Prasad, an interventional cardiologist who performed the first CardioMEMS procedure at Mary Washington Hospital.
According to the American Heart Association, nearly 6 million Americans have heart failure and 900,000 new patients are diagnosed each year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cite that half of heart failure patients die within five years of diagnosis. The estimated cost of heart failure in the U.S. is expected to double by 2030.
—Cathy Dyson
