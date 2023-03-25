Askew continues lifestyle medicine

Dr. Jeffrey Askew, who has worked for almost two decades as a cardiologist in Fredericksburg, is bringing his lifestyle medicine services to Oracle Heart & Vascular.

Starting this spring, Askew and Lauren Block, a physician assistant and board-certified lifestyle medicine diplomat, will offer their services as an alternative or integrative approach to traditional medicine through the Oracle Lifestyle Medicine Clinic.

“This unique approach empowers patient wellness through a progressive program of proper nutrition, enhancing physical activity, and conquering sleep and stress difficulties,” according to a news release.

During almost 20 years in practice at Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants, Askew was known for his high quality and compassionate care, and as the region’s only cardiologist to offer lifestyle medicine.

Pogue fundraiser benefits NICU

Mary Washington Hospital Foundation received funds from The Pogue Agency’s 2021-2022 Tiny Hearts Challenge for Mary Washington Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Jacob Pogue, managing partner and advisory board member with the Reston-based agency, and his wife, Stacie, lived in Stafford County and experienced the NICU services firsthand when their twin boys were born in March 2018. He said he felt fortunate “to be able to give back and honor the families that have newborns in the NICU, just as we did.”

The Mary Washington Hospital NICU is a Level III facility and has provided care to mothers and babies for more than 25 years. Neonatologists from Children’s National Hospital, along with the highly trained specialized staff in the NICU, provide 24/7 coverage. Their patients include premature infants as small as one pound and born as young as 23 weeks; twins, triplets or other multiples; and babies who need extra help as they begin life outside the womb.

—Cathy Dyson