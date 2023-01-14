HEALTH BRIEFS

K.G. Medical Imaging recognized

The Medical Imaging of King George has received a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award as part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of top hospitals and health systems in the country.

The award recognizes health-care providers in the top 5% of their field in terms of patient experiences, according to a new release. The Medical Imaging of King George is accredited by the American College of Radiology and is operated as a partnership between Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg and Mary Washington Healthcare.

Urgent cares acquired by HCA

HCA Virginia Health System has taken over 10 BetterMed Urgent Care centers in Fredericksburg and greater Richmond, as well as two in North Carolina, and will integrate them into HCA Healthcare’s CareNow Urgent Care system.

The urgent cares were acquired in the summer by HCA Virginia, which also includes Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. With the expansion, HCA Healthcare has a network of more than 240 urgent care centers nationwide with 13 in Virginia.

—Cathy Dyson