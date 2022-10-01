health briefs

CHARITY BIKE RIDE BENEFITS EPILEPSY

The seventh annual Tour de Midnight Bike Event, the primary fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia, takes place Oct. 15 with one portion going through Lake Anna.

The bike ride begins and ends at the Midnight Brewery in Rockville in Hanover County. Participants can chose from three distances: a 17-mile loop around Rockville, 33 miles to Montpelier, or 70 miles to Lake Anna. The events begin at different times, depending on the distance to be covered, and bikers can register at bikereg.com/tourdemidnight. Riders also can form teams at epilepsyva.com/pledgeteams.

Volunteers will provide rest stops and support for the cyclists along the routes. After the ride, there’s an epilepsy awareness event which includes food trucks, live music, fun zone and raffles.

All funds raised by the bike ride stay in the state to “support the approximately 85,000 Virginians with epilepsy,” said Dr. Stacey Epps, president of the foundation. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the world and occurs when there is a surge of electrical activity in the brain that causes recurring seizures.

LOCAL STROKE CENTER EARNS GOLD SEAL

Mary Washington Hospital has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for certified accreditation of its Primary Stroke Center for the 14th year in a row.

The hospital underwent a rigorous and unannounced review in April. Commissioners looked at Mary Washington’s compliance with standards that are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients, according to a news release. They also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

The Joint Commission is a private accreditor that works to protect the public by “identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, the commission’s chief nursing executive.

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

BAY RIVERS GETS GRANT

Bay Rivers Telehealth Alliance in Tappahannock has received $1.54 million in grants, to be used over three years, to aid in workforce development and diversification of opportunities for emergency medical services providers in Westmoreland, Essex and other counties in the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore.

The federal funds are from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The purpose of the EMS Workforce Project is to support training and implementation of mobile integrated healthcare. With its partners, the alliance will work toward a more diverse workforce of paramedics and EMTs whose care will go beyond emergency services to provide support for chronic disease management and to connect patients with primary care providers, mental health, and substance abuse services, according to a news release.

The alliance and the Easter Shore Telehealth Consortium will develop training and clinical rotations with the Virginia Center for Trauma and Critical Care Education, Rappahannock Community College, VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital, Eastern Shore Community Services Board, Bay Aging and Ledwith Lewis Free Clinic.

SUICIDE PREVENTION CLASS OCT. 18

Most people who died by suicide gave a hint about their intentions. But analyzing words and actions can be tricky. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board provides a free community training called safeTALK to help people recognize and react to the warning signs.

The three-hour workshop in suicide alertness is for anyone age 15 and older. There is no cost to participants and training materials will be provided by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

RACSB will offer the training on Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County. At least 10 participants are needed to host the course.

For more information, email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org. Registration is available at bit.ly/safeTALK-RACSB.

—Cathy Dyson