Orange free clinic earns designation

Living Water Community Clinic in Locust Grove has been designated a full clinic member by the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

After an extensive application and site visit, the association awarded the Orange County nonprofit the “mark of distinction” for its service to the area’s sickest and most vulnerable people and its ability to meet best practice membership standards for management and patient care, according to a news release.

The free clinic was established in May 2016 and provides primary medical and dental care, counseling, medications, tests and referrals to specialists for low-income residents of Orange, Culpeper and Spotsylvania counties who are uninsured or underinsured.

Living Water Community Clinic is one of 60 free and charitable clinic members statewide funded by donations from individuals, businesses, churches, organizations and grants.

More information is available at FreeClinicsCare.org.

HOAF celebrates 35th anniversary

Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg will host a Patient Appreciation Day on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its office, 4501 Empire Court in Spotsylvania County, to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Current and former patients, their families and the public is invited to the free event that includes music, food, fun and local vendors. Staff members also will share shirts and stickers featuring the practice’s new branding, “HOAF is HOPE.”

Started in 1988 by Dr. W. Angus Muir, HOAF has continued as a physician-owned practice and currently has a staff of eight doctors, eight nurse practitioners and one physician assistant. It added a North Stafford location in 2018 and has new Fredericksburg headquarters under construction on the same street as its current location. The new facility is scheduled to open later this spring or summer and will have 11,000 square feet, a full-service infusion center and 14 exam rooms.

Symposium addresses cardiovascular disease

More than 200 health-care providers from the greater Fredericksburg region attended Mary Washington Healthcare’s 15th Annual Virginia Heart & Vascular Institute Symposium Feb. 3 at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.

Focused on cardiovascular disease, the symposium included speakers, physicians and medical professionals from the fields of cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, radiology, neurology, pediatric cardiology, bariatric surgery and vascular surgery.

Those attending received continuing medical education credits, as part of their ongoing accreditation requirements, through a joint partnership of VCU Health Continuing Medical Education of Virginia Commonwealth University Health System and Mary Washington Healthcare Virginia Heart and Vascular Institute.

—Cathy Dyson