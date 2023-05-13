Gillani joins

RAF practice

Maliha Gillani has joined Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg as vice president, a newly created position.

Gillani earned a master of health-care administration degree from George Mason University and is a fellow from the American College of Healthcare Executives and Medical Group Management Association. Before joining RAF, she worked as operations director for Virginia Emergency Medicine Associates in Fairfax, and most recently as the executive director of Women’s Health at GW Medical Faculty Associates in Washington, D.C.

As vice president, Gillani will oversee financials and information technology and will support marketing, human resources and corporate compliance.

RAF has been in operation since 1948.

Sessions address caregivers’ guilt

Officials with Commonwealth Senior Living at Fredericksburg and at Stafford will give a presentation on “Managing Guilt as a Caregiver” at two different locations in June.

At the free sessions, presenters will share tips and tools that caregivers can use to “make your family’s journey more manageable,” according to a news release. Almost one of every four adults in the United States provides care or assistance to an aging friend or family member, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than half of the caregivers reported feeling guilty about not being able to do more for loved ones. The issue of making decisions for someone who previously did the same for them “can bring up a whirlwind of emotions,” states the news release.

One session will be held June 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Porter Branch, 2001 Parkway Blvd., in Stafford.

Another is planned June 14 from 12:30-2 p.m. at Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, 324 William St., Fredericksburg.

Those interested can register at commonwealthsl.com/coping-techniques-for-caregivers.

—Cathy Dyson