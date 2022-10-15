HEALTH BRIEFS







Farrell Allen named outstanding dietitian

Nancy Farrell Allen recently was named Outstanding Dietitian of the Year by the Virginia Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

As owner and CEO of Farrell Dietitian Services, Farrell Allen has spent decades advocating for food, nutrition and health for the general public. She provides medical nutrition therapy, specializing in eating disorders, food allergies and gastrointestinal concerns.

Farrell Allen serves as a consultant with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board and teaches allied health care students through her alma mater, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine of Science. She’s also a former instructor at Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington.

Farrell Allen also has served multiple volunteer roles at the state and national level with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics; presented information about childhood obesity at the U.S. surgeon general’s roundtable; was the “nutrition expert” on health committees formed by former governors Tim Kaine and Terry McAuliffe; and served on Congressman Rob Wittman’s health advisory committee.

In 2011 she received the governor’s Woman in Business Recognition Award from the state.

Summers earns

honorary status

Dr. Michael Summers of Mary Washington Primary Care has received the honorary degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Established in 1971, the designation recognizes family physicians who have distinguished themselves through service to family medicine and ongoing professional development. Criteria to become a fellow consists of a minimum of six years membership in the organization, extensive continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside medical practice, conducting original research and serving as a teacher in family medicine.

“In preparing for the fellow degree, I gained more valuable insight into the vital role family practice will play in the future of health care, especially in smaller communities and rural settings,” Summers said.

He is a board-certified family physician who earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1985, then completed his residency at Community Hospital Indianapolis in 1988. His special interests include preventive care, diabetes, sports medicine, family practice procedures, physician well-being and coordinating care within the Mary Washington Healthcare system.

About 350 family physicians earn the FAAFP designation each year, according to the organization.

VCU project aims to improve

maternal health

A project led by the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative, which includes VCU Health, aims to improve maternal and infant health outcomes throughout the state through a $1.3 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Almost two-thirds of maternal deaths are preventable, according to the CDC. The 4th Trimester Project, originally piloted in 15 hospitals, will expand to all 51 birth hospitals and communities in the commonwealth with the support of the grant, according to a news release.

Founded in 2017 and led by executive director Shannon Pursell, the collaborative was created to ensure that every mother has the best possible perinatal care and every infant cared for in Virginia has the best possible start to life. The 4th Trimester Project was designed after the 2019 Virginia Maternal Mortality Review Team report revealed women with a chronic condition were more likely to die after the traditional six-week postpartum period with 62% of deaths occurring 43 days or more following pregnancy.

The project focuses on five core areas:

Increasing access and education about reproductive health.

Providing training opportunities to all providers who see women of child-bearing age in mental health, substance use and domestic violence, screening and management.

Increasing provider and specialist training in the management of specific chronic conditions in pregnant and postpartum care.

Supporting goals for breastfeeding.

Providing education and awareness about well-person and preventive care.