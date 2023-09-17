Walking club plans hikes in downtown

The Fredericksburg Walking Club, which turns 35 next year, is planning two sponsored walks to welcome upcoming holiday seasons.

For both events, the group meets at The Italian Station, 620 Caroline St., in downtown. Individuals can choose a 5K or 10K, set their own pace or walk with a guided group. The walks are free, but the club is part of the American Volkssport Association, and those who want to get their books stamped pay $3.

The Fredericksburg Fall Walk is planned on Sunday, Oct. 15. Walkers will leave between 9 a.m and 1 p.m. and finish by 4 p.m. They’ll cross the Rappahannock River over the Chatham Bridge and walk by Chatham and through Pratt Park and on to Belmont, Gari Melcher’s Home and Studio.

The group will celebrate the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 16. A guided group walk begins at 3:30 p.m. or walkers can start anytime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and finish by 8 p.m. Walkers will enjoy the lights and sights of the holiday season as well as homemade goodies at a checkpoint along the route from 4-6 p.m.

In addition to the sponsored walks in October and December, the walking group gathers about twice a month, taking in local sights such as parks, trails and battlefields or members take road trips to Warrenton or Ashland. The group usually has lunch together afterwards.

“It’s a fun way to get exercise and meet other people and see things you normally would not see while you are driving,” said Beth Stenstrom, club member.

More information about the walks is available online at walkfredericksburg.blog or by Fredericksburgwalkinclub@gmail.com.

Grant increases mental health support

A recent grant from the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation will allow the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board to increase its school-based mental health services, which began in 2022.

RACSB will receive $79,800 from the Joe and Mary Wilson Community Benefit Fund, which will allow RACSB to add a full-time child and adolescent therapist to be based in a local school division.

“Mental health concerns can impact students’ ability to learn,” said Jacque Kobuchi, director of clinical services. “Early access to treatment can have a dramatic and lasting effect.”

Its school-based therapy started in Fredericksburg and expanded to Caroline County and includes assessment, case management, counseling and family support services.

Such services are in demand. A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that 75% of parents said their children could use mental health counseling. And nearly half of teens reported feeling so hopeless that they curtailed their usual activities.

Those statistics are alarming, said Joe Wickens, RACSB’s executive director, adding that community support allows the agency to “bring hope to educators, caregivers and—most importantly—students.”

‘Genome Editing’ topic of U.Va. lecture

The 2023 John F. Anderson Distinguished Lecture, “CRISPR Biology and Technology: What’s Ahead for Genome Editing,” will be presented at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, by Jennifer Doudna, the 2020 Nobel Prize winner in chemistry.

Doudna also is a professor in the Departments of Chemistry and Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley.

The lecture will be presented in the Medical Education Auditorium of the Claude Moore Medical Education Building at U.Va.’s School of Medicine. Refreshments will follow in the lobby.

The John F. Anderson Memorial Lectureship was established in 1955 by Dr. John F. Anderson, a graduate in 1895 of the University of Virginia, School of Medicine.