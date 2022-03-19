HEALTH BRIEFS

ANNUAL BLOOD DRIVE SET FOR CAITLYN BROWN

The family of Caitlyn Brown says they can’t think of a better way to close out her senior year at Chancellor High School than by hosting their eighth annual blood drive.

Brown, 19, has Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a rare bone marrow failure disorder for which there is no cure. Throughout her life, she’s required blood transfusions every two to three weeks to keep her blood levels in normal ranges.

Her parents, Charlie and Debbie Brown, have held the drives in an effort to pay back the blood she’s used. Never has that been more important, the Browns said, than as the nation faces its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

The blood drive is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Chancellor High School. Appointments are limited and most of the 65 slots were taken at press time, but the Browns wanted to encourage people who may want to donate on their daughter’s behalf to make an appointment elsewhere at redcrossblood.org.

Caitlyn Brown has been dependent on blood transfusions since summer 2012 and has received almost 300 units of blood in her lifetime. Many with her condition face the same dependency “so you can only imagine the amount of blood they need to live,” her mother said. “This is why blood donation is so very important.”

The Browns also encourage people to register to be a bone marrow donor at bethematch.org.

At Saturday’s blood drive, they’ll hold a bake sale to benefit the Diamond Blackfan Anemia Foundation, which has provided support and information.

CHRONIC CONDITIONS TOPIC OF SERIES

Rappahannock–Rapidan Community Services is offering a free “Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop” that participants can do in their own time and at their own pace.

Available through a federal grant to the Virginia Department of Health, the series consists of weekly 30-minute phone calls with a trained leader and a free kit that includes a book about living with chronic conditions, a self-study guidebook and two CDs.

Those interested can join a small phone group or arrange a one-on-one series, and the workshop begins about a week after registration.

Topics covered include action-planning, decision-making, problem-solving, physical activity, understanding emotions, working with providers, communication, breathing techniques, healthy eating and better sleeping.

To register or for more information, contact bonnired@comcast.net or 540/547-4824.

SRMC EARNS TOP SAFETY AWARD

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center received the 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing it in the top 5 percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for patient safety by Healthgrades, which connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

The award evaluates the safety and quality of care at a hospital by measuring the rate at which serious, potentially preventable complications and adverse events occurred.

Four issues accounted for 74 percent of all issues: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall; collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery; pressure or bed sores acquired in-hospital; and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital.

—Cathy Dyson