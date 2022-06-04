health briefs

SEMINAR LOOKS AT CARE CHOICES

Two local communities—Commonwealth Senior Living at Fredericksburg and Commonwealth Senior Living at Stafford—will host a seminar about making care-related choices for loved ones as they age.

The event will be held at noon June 15 at Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, 324 William St., Fredericksburg. Those interested can register at fredericksburg@commonwealthsl.com.

The seminar is called “Starting the Conversation” and is an interactive presentation designed to create a conversation with a senior about receiving care, according to a press release. Participants will learn how to identify whether their senior needs care by looking at various factors including hygiene, mental health and medication management.

SYMPOSIUM ON HEALTH CAREERS COMING UP

Mary Washington Healthcare and Rappahannock Area Health Education Center are hosting a free virtual health care symposium from June 14–16.

Participants can attend one session, one full day or all three days, according to a press release. The series looks at various health career paths featuring special interest presentations, career exploration, virtual tours, corporate panel and experiential learning. Anyone interested in exploring opportunities in the health care field is encouraged to attend.

Registration is required at bit.ly/3sdNjp9. More information is available by contacting Darlene Thompson at Darlene.Thompson@mwhc.com or 540/741-1473.

COMPANY SHINES LIGHT ON MARKULIS

Silvia Markulis recently was named the Business Officer Manager of the Year from among 34 communities operated by Commonwealth Senior Living.

She’s worked at the Fredericksburg community since 2013 and is responsible for business operations.

—Cathy Dyson